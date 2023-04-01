A delegation from the Anthony Smith Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution attended the 124th state conference March 15-19 in Dallas. Attending were, front row from left, Kathy James, vice regent, and Julie Jumper-Morris, regent. On the back row from the left are: Belinda Smith, secretary; Joan Ragland, state JAC chair; Sharon Mosley, commemorative events chair; and Ina Jane Thames, America 250 chair.
Joan Ragland, state chair of the Daughters of the American Revolution Junior American Citizens, presents the Thatcher Award to Mike and Lori Greco during the Education Awards Luncheon at the 124th state conference in Dallas. From the left are Ragland, Lori Greco, Marcy Carter-Lovick, state regent, and GeorgiAnna Brochstein, state chaplain.
Two members of the Anthony Smith Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution were among the Leadership graduates that received certificates and cords at the 124th state conference, which was March 15-19 in Dallas. Belinda Smith, left, completed the New Horizons course and received a certificate and Gold Cord. Sharon Young, right, completed the Committee Leaders course and received a certificate and a Blue cord.
Jeanetta Stewart was the guest speaker at the February meeting of the Dogwood Garden Club. She is a National Master Flower Show judge and has spent more than 60 years arranging and judging flower shows across Texas. Her demonstration was instructional and informative, as the members learned about the supplies and arrangement techniques necessary to create a stunning flower arrangement.
The Historical-Literary Club of Lufkin met March 16 at Crown Colony Country Club. Hostesses for meeting were Marianna Duncan and Genie Flournoy. Fran Glenn presented a book review of “The Doctors Blackwell” by Janice P. Nimura. From the left are Duncan, Flournoy and Glenn.
Jeanetta Stewart, center, a National Master Flower Show judge, was the guest speaker at the February meeting of the Dogwood Garden Club. The program was was hosted by Pat Levens, left, and Connie Estes.
