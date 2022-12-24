Students who participated in the holiday-themed Project Sticker Shock at the Huntington Brookshire Brothers are, front row from the left: Erin Jones, Carson McKnight, Wyatt Murray, Kylee Wallace, Mackenzie McCaslin, Rachel Bonnin and Jackie Escobedo. On the back row from the left are: Travis Murray, Carson Basham, Cole Davis, Jake King, Alejandro Vazquez, Mehki Matthews and Pranav Rao.
Students who participated in the holiday-themed Project Sticker Shock at the Brookshire Brothers in Diboll are, front row from the left: Shamarian Harrison, Haley Wallace, Kaelyn Abbott, Kimberly Lopez, Abi Martinez and Dayenara Lopez.
Students who participated in the holiday-themed Project Sticker Shock at the Brookshire Brothers in Hudson are, front row from the left: Iyanna Card, Cate Barrett, Perla Tovar, Kinsey Lucas, Jordan Hardy, Sydney Ross and Jacqueline Silva. In the back from the left are Preston Jelinek and Chip Buchanan.
Students who participated in the holiday-themed Project Sticker Shock at the Huntington Brookshire Brothers are, front row from the left: Erin Jones, Carson McKnight, Wyatt Murray, Kylee Wallace, Mackenzie McCaslin, Rachel Bonnin and Jackie Escobedo. On the back row from the left are: Travis Murray, Carson Basham, Cole Davis, Jake King, Alejandro Vazquez, Mehki Matthews and Pranav Rao.
Students who participated in the holiday-themed Project Sticker Shock at the Brookshire Brothers in Diboll are, front row from the left: Shamarian Harrison, Haley Wallace, Kaelyn Abbott, Kimberly Lopez, Abi Martinez and Dayenara Lopez.
Students who participated in the holiday-themed Project Sticker Shock at the Brookshire Brothers in Hudson are, front row from the left: Iyanna Card, Cate Barrett, Perla Tovar, Kinsey Lucas, Jordan Hardy, Sydney Ross and Jacqueline Silva. In the back from the left are Preston Jelinek and Chip Buchanan.
Mikaili Turner, a Drug-Free All Star from Pineywoods Community Academy, places stickers on beer with information about the dangers of drinking and driving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.