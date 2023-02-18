Kolby Ramsey is 12 years old and a sixth grader at Hudson Middle School. Kolby is raising broilers for the 2023 Angelina County Fair. She is the daughter of Caleb and Maegan Ramsey.

Kolby along with younger brother Lane excitedly picked up their broilers Feb. 10 at the Angelina County Extension office. Kolby’s mother, Maegan, says she hopes their project for the county fair will help her children to learn good work ethic.

Cary Sims is the county Extension agent for agriculture and natural resources for Angelina County. His email address is cw-sims@tamu.edu.

