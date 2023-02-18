Sixth grader Kolby Ramsey, 12, on Feb. 10 holds a broiler chick at the County Extension office. She will be raising broilers to show at the Angelina County Fair at 6 p.m. March 21 in the main arena at the George H. Henderson Exposition Center.
From left, Kolby Ramsey, 12, and Lane Ramsey, 9, pick out their broiler chicks Feb. 10 at the County Extension office with help from their advisers, Tim and Debbie Beamon. The Ramseys are raising broilers to show at 6 p.m. March 21 in the main arena at the George H. Henderson Exposition Center.
Kolby Ramsey is 12 years old and a sixth grader at Hudson Middle School. Kolby is raising broilers for the 2023 Angelina County Fair. She is the daughter of Caleb and Maegan Ramsey.
Kolby along with younger brother Lane excitedly picked up their broilers Feb. 10 at the Angelina County Extension office. Kolby’s mother, Maegan, says she hopes their project for the county fair will help her children to learn good work ethic.
