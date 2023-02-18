There will be no school on Monday. The district will be closed in observance of Presidents’ Day.
There will be a regular school board meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday. The meetings are held in the board room at the back of the administration building.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
There will be no school on Monday. The district will be closed in observance of Presidents’ Day.
There will be a regular school board meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday. The meetings are held in the board room at the back of the administration building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.