District news: A big ‘‘thank you’’ to our wonderful school board at Hudson ISD. Recognizing the efforts of our volunteer school board is so important because of all the hard work trustees put in to making our district a success.
As elected officials, they are the voice of our community, serving first in the best interest of our school children. Even though we are making a special effort to show our appreciation to our board members during January, we realize their many contributions reflect a year-round commitment.
