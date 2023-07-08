Mildred Sparks, seated, with her four caregivers at her 102nd birthday party on June 22 at her home. From the left are Clavel Adams, Inee Nesmith and Darcus Moore. Teresa Womack is seated in the front.
Ernestine Faussett Bryan, now in Huntington but originally from Lufkin, will celebrate her 90th birthday July 29.
The ACGS Authors’ Autograph Party has added Dudley Allen, Jeanelle McCall, and James Slack to the list of authors coming to discuss, sell and sign their books. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 29 at the office of the Huntington Housing Authority, 210 E. Walnut St. in Huntington.
Allen is writing his memoir about the music business titled ‘‘Tough Music,” about when he worked as a musician for Loretta Lynn and Johnny Bush. With two books to her credit, McCall is bringing “I Like to Talk to God” and “Illustrated Scriptural Way of the Cross,” and Slack is coming with his new book “Dear Janie,” letters to his wife when he was in Vietnam. Robin Weaver of Kirbyville will bring her fantasy fiction book for pre-teens titled “The Land of Mignon,” which she hopes will become a series called “Haldona.”
Hershel ‘‘Dickie’’ Dixon is president of the Angelina County Genealogical Society. Send your queries to dixonhershel51@gmail.com, by mail to Kissin’ Kuzzins P.O. Box 151001 Lufkin, TX 75915-1001 or by phone to (936) 671-1419.
