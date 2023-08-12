The schedule for the Logging Camp and Sawmill Reunion is: Matthew McBroom, “When the Iron Horse Bucks: Train Wrecks on the East Texas Logging Front” at 9 a.m.; Joyce Pitts, “History of the Pickering Lumber Company” at 10 a.m.; Dickie Dixon, “T. O. Sutton, Sawmill Entrepreneur” at 11 a.m.; Sawmill Supper prepared by Pam Hooton and associates from 11:50 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sessions resume with Dixon, “A Survey of Angelina County Sawmills” at 1 p.m.; Stanley Fletcher, “The 1907-1927 History of Fullerton Sawmill” at 2 p.m.; and Fletcher “The Turpentine Industry of West Louisiana and East Texas” at 3 p.m.
For more information about any of these events or to submit an item to this column, contact Hershel ‘‘Dickie’’ Dixon by email at dixonhershel51@gmail.com, by phone at (936) 671-1419 or by mail to Kissin’ Kuzzins P. O. Box 151001 Lufkin, Texas 75915-1001.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.