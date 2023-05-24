Ashley Rothhauser, right, has been named the 2022-23 Peavy Primary teacher of the year. She is always positive and loves to spread kindness, often going out of her way to make her coworkers feel loved and appreciated. She transforms her classroom to make learning fun, giving students the opportunity for hands-on learning, encouraging them to be their best and making sure every student in her classroom is taken care of and is given the chance to excel in their learning. With Rothhauser is Laura Mikeal, left, Peavy Primary principal.
