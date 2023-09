As we experience God's power in creation, we too can stand in awe of His might and place our trust in Him.

We want to extend a huge thank you to Pineywoods Printing for the generous donation of the event tickets for our Murder Mystery Dinner. Shelia is wonderful, and if you need any printing, please contact her as she will go above and beyond.

Arva Watson has lost her husband Jack after a lengthy illness, and we want to send our condolences and prayers to her and her family. We want to provide you with comfort and peace during this time of loss; trust in the Lord for all your strength.

There comes a time in the lives of everyone when they find themselves having to make a decision in life that is better for them. William and Jacque our dear friends here at the Center were married May 11, 1957, and are the sweetest, most loving couple. They have informed us that they have decided to trust their care to The Meadows Senior Housing and have decided to make this their new home.

If you or a loved one is looking for a quiet retirement location, we encourage you to tour The Meadows; it is located at 408 Della Russell Road in Lufkin, just off Highway 94 behind Guacamole's Mexican Restaurant.

To know this couple is to love them, and the love they have for one another is an everlasting love that we pray all couples find. To the staff and other residents of The Meadows: You are truly being blessed with a couple of amazing people who will bring love and smiles to everyone they encounter. We hope William and Jacque are able to visit us from time to time, but we wish them the best in this new adventure.

Trivia Question: Who is the mediator between God and man?

All Activities are scheduled as follows and begin at 9:30 a.m. unless noted otherwise:

Monday: Craft class and "42" begin at noon until 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Exercise class

Wednesday: Bingo and "42" begin at noon until 2:30 p.m.

Thursday: Exercise class

Friday: Gospel singing (open mic) and "42" begin at noon until 2:30 p.m.

Entrees this week:

Monday: beef pepper skillet

Tuesday: chicken meatballs

Wednesday: hamburger

Thursday: chicken spaghetti

Friday: fried fish

It's nearing time to cast your votes for the person you think is better qualified than the others. Just remember to do your homework and study all the candidates before making your decision. Voting is your right.

Trivia Answer: Jesus Christ

The Angelina County Senior Center is located at 2801 Valley Ave., just off Ford Chapel Road and Renfro Drive, which turns into Valley Avenue. You also can reach us from East Denman and Howard avenues — just follow the curve and turn left. Also, from East Denman you will need to turn onto Lilac Avenue then turn left at the stop sign onto Valley Avenue. We love to meet new people and many people here are looking for new friends to last a lifetime.

For further information, contact our office at (936) 634-4179 and there are people waiting and willing to help in any way they can.

We also have in-house meals prepared each weekday and begin serving those meals starting at 11 a.m. Our in-house meals come accompanied by a self-serve drink and salad bar. We would love for you to come and enjoy a delicious meal while participating in activities and building friendships.

We are also sending our healing wishes to our very own Cindy Durham; she has been feeling under the weather, and we pray you are happy and healthy very soon. We miss you and your contagious smile here at the center leading our activities each day.

I want to live my life without stress and worries. I don't need to be rich and famous. I just want to be happy. Trust in the Lord with all your heart.

Congratulations go out to Ms. Clara (Chubby) Slack on celebrating another year. Happy birthday, and may your day be filled with love, laughter, friends and family. Happy birthday, and God bless each and every one of you reading this article.