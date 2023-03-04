Jean East hosted a Silk Scarf Painting Party she won at a silent auction item at the Presbyterian Church Preschool Mardi Gras Fundraiser. Attending were Carolyn New, Carolyn Beavers and Liz Byler. The artist/teacher was Gladys Swanson, who also is a teacher at the Museum of East Texas. Jean furnished lunch and a breakfast as they painted.
When I went to Dr. Williams to have my staples removed, I met Kim Warner and daughter Pam Warner, Linda Mount and Jimmy Zeleskey. Kim Warner worked for James Yeates at Medical Discount Pharmacy and remembered me. There was a lady there that had fallen on the escalator at the airport and only had a minor bruise on her head. God was with her.
