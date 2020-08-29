Dr. and Mrs. Dallas Pierre celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on August 27, 2020. Dr. and Mrs. Pierre were married on August 27, 1960, in San Antonio. They have one offspring, James Darian Pierre, M.D., who practices Internal Medicine in Houston. James is married to Dr. Marriette Pierre, who practices Internal Pediatric Medicine. They practice together as Pierre Physician Group PA. The Pierres have one grandson, Wesley Jameson Pierre, a senior at Dallas University. Dr. Pierre (Sr.) is a retired dentist here in Lufkin. He practiced Dentistry from November 1968-December 2018. Mrs. Pierre is a retired English teacher. She taught for 44 years at several schools here in Lufkin prior to her retirement.
