The Lufkin ISD board of trustees would like to adopt a budget and set plans for the coming year with certainty those plans will work. But they’re waiting on lawmakers.
The board met Tuesday in its first budget workshop for the 2023-24 school year and discussed tax rates, potential income, teacher salaries and more.
“We’re doing all this, and I’m sitting here looking at it, and this is great and we need to do all of this,” trustee Hall Henderson said. “Sadly, all of this is not going to be what we do. It’s all going to get rewritten in either two weeks or two months, and this is all for naught, unfortunately.”
The district has to begin to plan regardless of what changes may come, chief financial officer Charlotte Bynum told the board. It’s the end of June.
According to her projected budget, Bynum expects a 4% shift in how LISD schools are funded. In the 2022-23 the state paid 59% of the school’s budget, but she expects the state will cover 55% of the 2023-24 budget.
Lufkin ISD is facing a decline in student enrollment that will affect the money the district receives from the state. There were years of decline prior to the 2019-20 school year, when there was a slight uptick in student enrollment, but numbers began declining again in 2021 and have continued on that path, according to Bynum’s enrollment predictions.
She typically accounts for a slight decline in enrollment when preparing a budget but expects state protections given over the last few years will cease.
Bynum said the anticipated loss of about 250 students and a decline in average daily attendance could impact the budget by $2.3 million. In 2020, the Texas Education Agency announced districts would not lose funding for low attendance rates because of the pandemic.
Those protections are now gone, however. And there is little to nothing a district can do about student truancy, which does affect annual income, superintendent Lynn Torres told the board.
“Attendance is always a focus of all of our campuses,” she said. “What hinders us in attendance is not having any teeth to truancy and things like that. We have absolutely no recourse for truant students.”
The loss of funds may be offset by a 23.21% property value increase within the district that could yield an additional $2.9 million in local taxes, leaving the school with $570,638 more than it had in the 2022-23 school year. But state lawmakers have yet to come to an agreement on property tax cuts that could impact school budgets in the 88th legislative session.
Final tax rate numbers haven’t come in yet for school districts, and the appraisal district hasn’t finished reviewing people’s arguments against their values.
The latest special session ended Tuesday with no legislation passed and a deadlock between the House and Senate for property tax cuts, the Texas Tribune reported. The House, early on in the session, approved a tax compression proposal but it was stuck as the state Senate pursues a plan to raise the homestead exemption instead.
A bill was proposed in the Senate to include homestead exemptions and a cap on how much revenue schools could collect, the Tribune reported. No bills regarding property taxes were passed by both the House and Senate.
As this is the first budget workshop of the trustees, items discussed by the board will likely be revisited and possibly changed moving forward.
