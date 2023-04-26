After the devastating loss of her fourth son, Erin Cuccio discovered an unexpected gift in grief.
With a shattered heart, raw and exposed, knots that had settled into her soul for years rose to the surface and begged to be untangled. Erin vulnerably shares her personal story of overcoming in her new book, “Unraveled — Finding the Lovely When Life Comes Undone.”
“In the months after this tragedy, I slowly began to wonder if this wasn’t just about losing Jacob, but also about finding myself. As I began to walk through grief, I found myself walking toward healing, not just from the loss of Jacob, but from pain that had been pushed down for years,” Cuccio shares.
Many people in today’s society face grief in loss or grief over a life that didn’t turn out as expected. Many are drowning in struggles of self-doubt, self-worth, or self-sabotage. Through relatable stories of everyday life, Cuccio offers readers a chance to overcome shame, comparison and fear, discover their true identity and walk with abundant authenticity.
“It is my hope that even though this is my story, readers will feel seen and known on the pages of this book. This isn’t so much a book about suffering grief as it is about finding freedom. I feel passionate about helping people discover who they were meant to be, and then encouraging them to run wildly in that direction.” Cuccio says. “I also believe that things ultimately work for our good. If it’s not good yet, it’s not the end. Keep going.”
A book-signing event will be held from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday at Pelican Pointe to celebrate the release. The event is open to the public, and guests will have the opportunity to purchase books and have them signed. There also will be an opportunity to register to win a Live Lovely basket valued at more than $100.
The inaugural publication by Cuccio has received early praise from renowned New York Times best-selling author Bob Goff, saying, “While it may be difficult to look for purpose in our pain, Erin invites us, through masterful storytelling and kind wisdom, to do just that. ‘Unraveled’ reminds us that even the most painful parts of our story can be woven together into something beautiful.”
Cuccio and her family moved to the Lufkin area almost five years ago to open their family’s restaurant, Pelican Pointe. Through the restaurant and in speaking and writing, Cuccio’s mission is loving and serving people well.
“I think it is important to leave a legacy of kindness wherever we go. Having the ability to write this book, to meet new faces at the restaurant, all of it is a daily opportunity to simply be kind to people. Unexpected kindness is one of the greatest gifts we can give to those around us.”
Cuccio is a writer, speaker and podcast host. Serving as chief operating officer of the Cuccio household, she spends her days wrangling her three wild boys and supporting her husband in business. Her hidden talents are bringing order to any kind of chaos, navigating never-ending loads of laundry, and sneaking in a quiet cup of coffee.
