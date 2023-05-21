A Louisiana man was flown to an out-of-town hospital with incapacitating injuries after the truck tractor semi-trailer he was driving overturned late Wednesday underneath the south Loop 287 overpass near the intersection of Old Moffett Road, according to a Texas Department of Transportation crash report provided by the Lufkin Police Department.

Travis Joseph Lee, 49, of St. Martinville, Louisiana, suffered “apparent major injuries,” including multiple broken bones in both legs, a broken arm and a visible cut on his head and was incapable of providing identifying information due to the extent of his trauma, the report states.

