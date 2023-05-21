A Louisiana man was flown to an out-of-town hospital with incapacitating injuries after the truck tractor semi-trailer he was driving overturned late Wednesday underneath the south Loop 287 overpass near the intersection of Old Moffett Road, according to a Texas Department of Transportation crash report provided by the Lufkin Police Department.
Travis Joseph Lee, 49, of St. Martinville, Louisiana, suffered “apparent major injuries,” including multiple broken bones in both legs, a broken arm and a visible cut on his head and was incapable of providing identifying information due to the extent of his trauma, the report states.
Lufkin police officers responding to a call about the accident around 11 p.m. found the 2013 Western Star truck tractor and semi-trailer both overturned underneath the south Loop 287 overpass above the feeder road, where the truck came to rest on its driver’s side, leaving Lee trapped between the seat and dashboard, the report states. He was extricated by Lufkin EMS.
The feeder road makes a sharp left turn to pass beneath the overpass, and the collision occurred immediately after the curve, according to the report.
Yaw marks — a type of skid marks made by a tire sliding or turning sideways — indicated the trucker tractor and/or trailer began to veer to the edge of the roadway while attempting the left turn at higher speed than the 20 mph advised for the turn, the report states.
The combined units then left the roadway as the lane straightened to pass beneath the bridge, with the truck tractor and trailer rolling to the right. Skid marks in the grass indicated the truck may have remained upright temporarily as the trailer rolled over to the right, according to the report.
Scuff marks and gouges on the edge of the roadway appeared to indicate the trailer’s right side collided with the road as the trailer was leaving the roadway. The truck tractor and trailer then continued to roll over to the right, which left the trailer upside down before it struck a support beam of the overpass, causing significant damage to the trailer, the report states.
The truck continued its roll over, coming to rest on the driver’s side. The truck roof was collapsed onto, and the cabin was pushed forward into, the passenger area, the report states.
