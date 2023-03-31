Four Lufkin High School students are competing in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America state competition in Dallas that began Thursday and continues through Sunday.

Gerardo Aguilar, Carlos Jaime, Ryiah Florence and Maleena Bracamonte will be competing in a variety of categories that showcase the diversity of talent in the FCCLA. Gerardo and Carlos will be competing in Job Interview while Ryiah will be in Fashion Construction and Maleena in Culinary Mystery Basket.

Tags

Recommended for you