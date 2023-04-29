featured Lufkin, Hudson set playoff games By JOSH HAVARD/The Lufkin Daily News Josh Havard Author email Apr 29, 2023 Apr 29, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Hudson Hornets and Lufkin Panthers finalized their opening-round playoff series Saturday afternoon.The Panthers will open the playoffs against Texas High in a bi-district series with all games being played at Hallsville High School.The series opens at 7 p.m. Thursday before the second game is played at 6 p.m. Friday.A third game, if necessary, would be played at 1 p.m. Saturday.Meanwhile, the Hornets adjusted their bi-district playoff series against Henderson.The series opens with two games at Henderson High School starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday.A third game, if necessary, would be played at noon Saturday at Hudson High School.The Central Lady Bulldogs and Diboll Lady Jacks will continue their softball playoff runs next week with details not yet finalized.The Diboll Lumberjacks will also start their playoff run next week.The Central Bulldogs will have a play-in game for the playoffs when they face Hemphill at 7 p.m. Monday at Shelbyville High School. Josh Havard's email address is josh.havard@lufkindailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Josh Havard Author email Follow Josh Havard Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAuthorities: Parents jailed after tattooing children before forcibly trying to remove designsLufkin police identify 4 suspects in fatal shooting of man in his home on April 3Huntington man charged with aggravated sexual assault of a childWoman charged with bringing gun, meth to work at Huntington nursing homeMore details released in abuse case involving tattooing, forcible restraintHuntington store director retires after 35 years of serviceLocal author turns pain into purpose with debut bookAffidavit: Fatal shooting occurred when victim struggled with armed robberKirkland home opens to expand sober living programPOLICE REPORTS: Local authorities report four arrests Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
