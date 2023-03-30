NACOGDOCHES — Jail continues to be the unfortunate destination for those suffering from mental illness, a mental health expert told Nacogdoches County leaders Tuesday.
“We’re not talking about violent criminals who are a threat to the community,” said Kristie Taylor, executive director of the Texas Judicial Commission on Mental Health. “We’re talking, let’s start with folks who are loitering, getting public intoxication charges because they are homeless and ill.”
Identifying and helping those struggling with mental illness before they encounter law enforcement was the main topic of Nacogdoches County Chamber’s Stakeholder Conference Call.
Instead of waiting until those with warning signs or are in clear distress ultimately land in jail, Taylor said, “maybe we could catch them earlier and work with our local mental health authorities to do better for them.”
Among her recommendations are continually working on the civil commitment process and educating families and loved ones.
“It’s the stuff nightmares are made of, right? You wake up and you’ve been detained,” Taylor said. “But if someone has a clear mental illness, if they are getting into trouble with the law, a civil commitment is preferred to racking up criminal charges that are later going to keep you from getting housing or jobs.”
In Nacogdoches, a mental health advisory team of law enforcement, hospitals and mental health professionals stay in communication.
“They do meet quarterly and work on (the commitment process) — if someone is a danger to themselves or others, that we are able to do an assessment,” said Kinnie Reina, director of communications for East Texas mental health provider Burke. “We do have a faculty that can do that involuntary 48-hour hold.”
There also is hope, Taylor said, that the state will invest some of its $32.7 billion budget surplus into mental health resources.
“I’m seeing a bipartisan push and heard support for grant programs,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.