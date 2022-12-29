breaking featured top story Michaels coming to Lufkin in 2023 By BRITTANY BARCLAY/The Lufkin Daily News Brittany Barclay Author email Dec 29, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Michaels will be opening a store in the South Loop Crossing shopping center in 2023. michaels.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Creative types will soon have one more place to stock up on arts and craft supplies.Michaels will be coming to the South Loop Crossing shopping center in 2023, according to Rachel Peterson, head of corporate and product communications at Michaels.Michaels is the largest arts and crafts retail chain in North America.“I’m thrilled to hear that the community in Lufkin is as excited as we are about our forthcoming new store,” Peterson said.Those interested in joining the Michaels team can apply at michaels.com/jobs.“Over the course of the year, we’ll be hiring dozens of temporary, full- and part-time roles that come with some great benefits and advancement opportunities,” Peterson said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Michaels Rachel Peterson Commerce Lufkin Product Store Communications South Loop Crossing Shopping Center Brittany Barclay Author email Follow Brittany Barclay Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFamily suing restaurant, TABC investigatingJuvenile dies after shooting, another juvenile arrested on murder chargeTwo injured in incident at The Playground nightclub on East DenmanDunbar, Lufkin legend to receive NCAA’s Inspiration AwardPOLICE REPORTS: Local authorities report six arrestsPOLICE REPORTS: Local authorities report 12 arrestsPOLICE REPORTS: Local authorities report two arrestsPOLICE REPORTS: Police investigating juvenile’s shootingManhattan serves meals for 15th yearTop 10 stories of 2022: Murders, manslaughter and homicides continue to dominate headlines in 2022 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.