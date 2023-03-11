A Nacogdoches man has been arrested in connection with a shooting around 7:18 p.m. Thursday at a Timpson car wash.
A witness called law enforcement when he witnessed the suspect fire several shots, Shelby County Pct. 5 Constable Josh Tipton said. The witness was across the street at another retail store when the incident began.
The witness saw the vehicle leave the car wash and head toward Center on Highway 87, Tipton said.
While en route, Tipton said he received additional intelligence about the suspect.
Investigators learned that Michael Barbee, 56, of Nacogdoches, fired shots at two people, and an “innocent bystander” was struck. The incident erupted when the suspect learned a former girlfriend had begun a new relationship.
The victim was found around 10 p.m. in Carthage, where he was interviewed by investigators.
Tipton said the intended target was not injured in the shooting. The injured man was sitting in a car waiting for his laundry to be ready when a bullet came through his windshield and struck him in an upper extremity. The injury was described as not life-threatening
The suspect was found at a gas station in Nacogdoches. He was detained by Nacogdoches police until Shelby County investigators arrived.
Barbee was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was held at the Shelby County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $150,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.