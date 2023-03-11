A Nacogdoches man has been arrested in connection with a shooting around 7:18 p.m. Thursday at a Timpson car wash.

A witness called law enforcement when he witnessed the suspect fire several shots, Shelby County Pct. 5 Constable Josh Tipton said. The witness was across the street at another retail store when the incident began.

