The Darrin Morris Band will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Loft of Crockett at 502 E. Houston Ave. in Crockett.
The band began performing in October 2012 with just a few friends getting together to play at a local restaurant near Gilmer, where the group is based, according to a press release from Rebecca Huffman, office manager of the Loft of Crockett.
The band has kept the No. 1 spot on the Top of the Texas Internet Radio Chart with the singles “I Will” and the most recent, “Wrap You up in Love,” which is currently No. 1. The Darrin Morris Band is currently nominated by the Texas Country Music Awards in the following categories:
■ Male Artist of the Year
■ Country Single of the Year — “I Will”
■ Bassist of the Year (Blake Watson)
To submit your vote, go to tinyurl.com/4m3xhtm6.
To buy tickets, go to tinyurl.com/4pad9wfk. For more information, call 545-5600 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.