Four hundred-and-one years ago, African Americans arrived on these shores and were delivered into the diabolical institution of slavery, which then morphed from a labor experiment to a serial, intentionally dehumanizing, disregarding, stereotyping, murdering and hate-ridden, generationally-reinforced mindset that has so infiltrated the very fiber of America, it has taken an “enough is enough” diverse, grassroots movement to get those who are the beneficiaries of the ingrained mindset and its economic benefits to even consider what has been perpetrated for 400-plus years.
For those who thought that electing an African American president was the recompense (Moscow Mitch) for the systemic ways in which those whose foreparents were slaves in this country are treated to this day, you are categorically mistaken. The election of Barack Hussein Obama was a collective choice, but did not obliterate the system of racism. While he was able to achieve this pinnacle, his status did not and does not excuse or allow for a misconstrued judgement on those in the African American community who have not been given the same opportunities, or who have been blocked, misguided and dismissed by bigoted educators, racist officials and employers, and yes those in the religious community who have consistently misinterpreted biblical text for political gain.
This protest, and subsequent response, to the death of George Floyd and others is not an “all of a sudden” phenomenon. It has been bubbling for decades like a fire ready to combust. The cries of mistreatment have been ignored and disregarded. The pain of unmerited death by those sworn to protect and serve “all people” continues even in the midst of protest. The wealth disparity which results in a lack of basic needs, including living in food deserts and a lack of quality health care, have contributed to the disproportionate occurrence of the deadly COVID-19 and its affect on African Americans.
These tangible issues, along with the ever-present undercurrent of assumptions of diminished intelligence, age-old stereotypical expectations of character and integrity deprivation, and the ever-present adages of “not good enough, not smart enough, not attractive enough” have added fuel to the ”no more” resolve of African Americans. The struggle of waking up black in America has activated the masses, especially the young who are not willing to fall victim to the “wait” posture of older generations.
For Black Lives Matter, Color of Change and other groups that are crossing racial demographics, the time is now. No more waiting, no more talking and doing little, and while the tenets of faith have a place, these groups are not waiting for a preacher to lead them. They are not interested in diffusing the anger with Hallelujahs or initiating the olive branch. They are demanding intuition by the perpetrator, and until penitence and reparations are evident and until there is substantive change, there will be no calm, "No Justice, No Peace."
Here’s the truth: This time had to come. There was no avoiding it, especially in an overtly racist Trumpian environment. The infection has never been healed, only bandaged while still hurting. The scab of civil rights has never been fused into the skin of America, and the sore stays raised. Only when the perfunctory, rudimentary (going through the motions) acts give way to real acknowledgment and repentance — accompanied with action — will America ever hope to be the United States. In fact, it needs to cease from using that erroneous description until it resembles the truth.
God’s grace, which is sung about in "America the Beautiful," has been cheapened by the inability or the lack of desire to see and acknowledge the sins of white foreparents who were slave owners and rapists and capitalist pimps. It's been cheapened by the cheering of the masses as multiple persons were lynched merely because of their heritage; by the twisting of Scripture to uphold the dehumanizing of persons throughout its history; by the institutionally driven profiling of African American men as probably criminal, no matter their status; by the over-sexualization of African American women; by zoning and city planning that allows food deserts to make quality food inaccessible for many neighborhoods; by substandard health care, if available at all; and by the reduced expectation of educational systems that position African American children to underachieve and therefore continuing the vicious cycle of poverty and disenfranchisement.
For those who ask, "What do they want?" Let's start with the above mentioned issues. Then maybe we can sit at the table and figure out if “united" is attainable, but until then we will protest, plan, push policy and yes, pray, simultaneously. We are skilled, capable, astute and angry enough that backing down is not an option. Waiting is a hard no. The time is now. Pay attention!
