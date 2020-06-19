Why are we here?
We are here because there is a public health crisis in our country. If we look across our nation with eyes open, we see an old enemy that has once again been exposed. We are here because we hear the collective groans of countless, unnamed victims of injustice and inequality.
We are here because there has been an unbelievably painful violation of what should have been a basic sense of decency and humanity toward another human being.
We are here because we stand against all evil, and not just some evil. What we have seen displayed over the last weeks is just that ... evil. We are here because we all believe that any form of racial injustice, inequality, bias, hatred or any manner that devalues the life of others is evil.
I know there has been concern as to whether or not this event should have occurred in our town, but we all must answer the unique call to do all that we can to impact our society for good.
If we are going to stand together for good, then we must also stand together against all evil.
We are here together today as one voice to step up and speak up because if not, silence will do nothing but continue to reinforce an unwelcome enemy.
We are here because there still remains a great need for racial healing in our nation, and in our churches, and in our homes, in our schools, and in our communities. We are here to heed the personal challenge to be intentional about embracing God’s desire for oneness and become practitioners of peace in this part of the world that we call our community and home.
We all are here because faced with an opportunity to overcome the failures of the past and transform the present for the good of all our children and grandchildren.
We all are here to engage in being part of the solution. We acknowledge that today is not easy for any of us, but sometimes challenge is the change agent we need to continually promote progress.
We have made progress from slavery, Jim Crow laws of segregation and other overt expressions of racial hatred. But tolerating each other does not mean we have reconciled. The two are not the same, as demonstrated by the fact that we remain racially separated most of the time, only coming together for a scheduled event as opposed to living out a desire for ongoing mutual edification and implementation of a shared vision.
A vision where we can look at and think of each other as ourselves. Brothers' keepers. That’s plural possessive. We have many brothers. We must accept the fact that we have a uniquely diverse family in our schools, community, churches, and at the grocery stores.
What shall we do?
Moving forward begins with a unified purpose or what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. called our “inescapable network of mutuality … (our) single garment of destiny,” which is to strive to see a true sense of oneness that permeates our society and world. We cannot achieve this “single garment of destiny” with a black agenda and a white agenda. We must commit to an agenda that transcends any other agenda. Our common ground must be what Scripture tells us in the book of Acts, “He made from one man every nation of mankind to live on all the face of the earth” (Acts 17:26).
Dr. Tony Evans gives us an illustration of how this played out when 9/11 hit. Differences between races took a backseat to the national tragedy. Why? Because there was a bigger agenda on the table, namely the search and rescue immediately following the attack.
The equal threat to all of us caused people to rally around a common purpose. Individuals from all races gathered together in churches, at city hall, at work or in homes to comfort and encourage one another, as well as to pray. The issue on that day was not the color, culture or gender of the persons rushing into a burning building to rescue those in need. The only important issue was whether life was protected and preserved.
Today, this is the issue. This is the common ground that the lives of people, all people, in particular of color, be protected, valued and preserved from systematic injustice.
Dr. T. Evans shares, “When faced with a common enemy, a common passion should be ignited, resulting in oneness of purpose.”
"By this all men will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another” (John 13:35). What greater love can we show for one another than by working together to seek the comprehensive welfare of the members of God’s family and concern for the culture at large?
I’m not sure if we realize it, but we need to get it right because whatever race you are now is what you are going to be in heaven. If you are black now, you are going to be black in heaven. If you are white now, you are going to be white in heaven. All races and ethnicities will stand before the Lord to be judged.
"After this I beheld, and, lo, a great multitude, which no man could number, of all nations, and kindreds, and people, and tongues, stood before the throne, and before the Lamb, clothed with white robes, and palms in their hands" (Revelation 7:9).
It’s been an honor to stand and speak before some of the leaders and residents of East Texas. Under the circumstances, I’m saddened that I have to, but I also believe it was divine providence.
In the words of Pastor A. Houston, “What we have witnessed has been an ugly sight, a hurting sight and a broken sight, but I believe we serve a God that is more than able to take these midnight moments and pull beauty from the ugly, healing from the hurt and wholeness from the broken.
It will take each of us, and all of us, to do more than hold hands and march the streets of Lufkin, When we leave this gathering, we must respect every person on every street in Lufkin. Whether it’s the streets of Crown Colony or North Lufkin or Shepherd Street where our police force are seen going and coming to protect and serve our city. I am praying for healing in our nation, but I want us all to realize that the nation is made of 50 states, filled with thousands of cities, and not one of those cities is greater than Lufkin, Texas. Let’s come together. Stay together. And be the great change that our world needs.”
