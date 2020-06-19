Taken from the land they knew,
and put in an alien country far away…
Celebrate Them .
Royalty, made to be servants
Character tried in the courts of hard labor
they fought to keep legacy alive…
Celebrate Them .
Hidden Treasures of creative talents
Expressed in song and prayer...
During the time of severe trials
They knew to look to the hills
Celebrate Them.
Brilliant culinary artists
They made feasts with the
Meager supply around them...
Celebrate Them .
Made to suffer
Unspeakable tragedy and pain
Took their tears
To water the seeds
of hope and faith…
Celebrate Them .
Heard the slurs and insults
But they held on to faith
In the silence of trust
Believing that deliverance
Was sure to come…
Celebrate Them .
Working tirelessly under the
relentless heat of the sun
They cultivated strong
Muscles of resilience and
lasting fortitude
Celebrate Them .
They lived in hope
Dreamed of freedom
Even when their eyes closed
In death
They trusted God
To bring liberation…
Celebrate Them .
Today, For their legacy, talents,
sacrifice strength and prayers
Let Us Celebrate Them.
