Taken from the land they knew, 

and put in an alien country far away… 

Celebrate Them  .

Royalty, made to be servants 

Character tried in the courts of hard labor 

they fought to keep legacy alive… 

Celebrate Them  .

Hidden Treasures of creative talents

 Expressed in song and prayer... 

During the time of severe trials 

They knew to look to the hills 

Celebrate Them.

  Brilliant culinary artists 

They made feasts with the

 Meager supply around them... 

Celebrate Them  .

Made to suffer 

Unspeakable tragedy and pain 

Took their tears 

To water the seeds 

of hope and faith… 

Celebrate Them  .

Heard the slurs and insults

 But they held on to faith

 In the silence of trust 

Believing that deliverance 

Was sure to come… 

Celebrate Them  .

Working tirelessly under the 

relentless heat of the sun 

They cultivated strong 

Muscles of resilience and

 lasting fortitude

 Celebrate Them  .

They lived in hope 

Dreamed of freedom

 Even when their eyes closed 

In death 

They trusted God 

To bring liberation… 

Celebrate Them  .

Today, For their legacy, talents, 

sacrifice strength and prayers

 Let Us Celebrate Them.

