(Please‌ ‌skim‌ ‌a‌ ‌20th‌ ‌Century‌ ‌African‌ ‌American‌ ‌timeline‌ ‌in‌ ‌conjunction‌ ‌with‌ ‌this.)‌

‌Let‌ ‌me‌ ‌interpret‌ ‌what‌ ‌African‌ ‌Americans‌ ‌hear‌ ‌when‌ ‌the‌ ‌president‌ ‌and‌ ‌his‌ ‌supporters‌ ‌bellow‌ ‌out‌ ,‌"Make‌ ‌America‌ ‌Great‌ ‌Again." ‌We‌ ‌hear,"Let‌ ‌us‌ ‌go‌ ‌back‌ ‌to‌ ‌the‌ ‌days‌ ‌of‌ ‌suppression‌ ‌and‌ ‌slavery.‌ ‌

‌Let's‌ ‌go‌ ‌back‌ ‌to‌ ‌times‌ ‌where‌ ‌we‌ ‌could‌ ‌not‌ ‌be‌ ‌part‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌main‌ ‌part‌ ‌of‌ ‌America.‌ ‌Let‌ ‌us‌ ‌go‌ ‌back‌ ‌to‌ ‌violence,‌ ‌bombing,‌ ‌unequal‌ ‌wages,‌ ‌poor‌ ‌housing,‌ ‌stripped‌ ‌voting‌ ‌rights,‌ ‌segregation,‌ ‌poor‌ ‌educational‌ ‌support‌ ‌and‌ ‌unjust‌ ‌courts‌ ‌and‌ ‌sentencing.‌ "

‌We‌ ‌hear‌ ‌the‌ ‌sounds‌ ‌of‌ ‌being‌ ‌reference‌d ‌as an‌ ‌"N‌ ‌word,"‌ ‌boy,‌ ‌apes,‌ ‌spics,‌ ‌spooks,‌ ‌coons‌, ‌unqualified,‌ ‌unequal,‌ ‌undesirable‌ ‌and‌ ‌more.‌ ‌That‌ ‌is‌ ‌what‌ ‌we‌ ‌hear,‌ ‌so‌ ‌while‌ ‌the‌ ‌rallies‌ ‌go‌ ‌on‌ ‌and‌ ‌stadiums‌ ‌burst‌ ‌at‌ ‌the‌ ‌seams‌ ‌while‌ ‌the‌ ‌president‌ ‌issues‌ ‌this‌ ‌call‌, ‌black‌ ‌people‌ ‌do‌ ‌not‌ ‌cheer or‌ ‌say‌, "‌Amen,"‌ ‌but‌ ‌wonder‌ ‌how‌ ‌trustworthy‌ ‌the‌ ‌promises‌ ‌of‌ ‌a‌ ‌united‌ ‌people‌ ‌really‌ ‌are.‌ ‌We‌ ‌fear‌ ‌for‌ ‌other‌ ‌people‌ ‌of‌ ‌color‌ ‌and‌ ‌for‌ ‌Native‌ ‌Americans‌, ‌who‌ ‌were‌ ‌more‌ ‌victimized‌ ‌than‌ ‌us.‌ ‌ ‌

‌We‌ ‌worry‌ ‌for‌ ‌our‌ ‌white‌ ‌brothers‌ ‌and‌ ‌sisters‌ ‌who‌ ‌dare‌ ‌to‌ ‌stand‌ ‌on‌ ‌the‌ ‌side‌ ‌of‌ ‌right,‌ ‌regardless‌ ‌of‌ ‌color‌, ‌for‌ ‌they‌ ‌become‌ ‌labeled‌ as ‌disloyal‌ ‌members‌ ‌of‌ ‌a‌ ‌privileged‌ ‌system‌ ‌seeking‌ ‌to‌ ‌help‌ ‌break‌ ‌it.‌ ‌We‌ ‌pray‌ ‌for‌ ‌allegiance‌ ‌that‌ ‌includes‌ ‌us.‌ Our‌ ‌quest‌ ‌is‌ ‌to‌ ‌live‌ ‌with‌ ‌each‌ ‌other‌, ‌not‌ ‌to‌ ‌die‌ ‌because‌ ‌we‌ ‌wanted‌ ‌to‌ ‌live‌ ‌that‌ ‌way.‌ ‌

‌MAGA‌ ‌will‌ ‌never‌ ‌fly‌ ‌as‌ ‌an‌ ‌American‌ ‌rally‌ ‌cry‌ ‌for‌ ‌the‌ ‌greatness‌ ‌of‌ ‌America‌ ‌at‌ ‌its‌ ‌finest‌ ‌has‌ ‌not‌ ‌been‌ ‌seen‌ ‌and‌ ‌much‌ ‌of‌ ‌what‌ ‌got‌ ‌us‌ ‌ahead‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌world‌ ‌is‌ ‌not‌ ‌worthy‌ ‌of‌ ‌mention‌ ‌nor ‌praise.‌ ‌We‌ ‌have‌ ‌been‌ ‌burned‌ ‌up,‌ ‌burned‌ ‌out,‌ ‌bombed,‌ ‌hosed,‌ ‌beaten,‌ ‌hung‌ ‌and‌ ‌killed‌ ‌without‌ ‌anyone‌ ‌being‌ ‌charged.‌ ‌We‌ ‌have‌ ‌been‌ ‌incarcerated‌ ‌and‌ ‌told‌ ‌to‌ ‌wait. Equality,‌ ‌fairness‌ ‌and‌ ‌change‌ ‌take‌ ‌time‌ ‌that‌ ‌does‌ ‌not‌ ‌begin.‌ ‌MAGA ... no.‌ ‌Our‌ ‌feet‌ ‌point‌ ‌forward‌ ‌and‌ ‌regression‌ ‌is‌ ‌not‌ ‌an‌ ‌option.‌ ‌

"We‌ ‌the‌ ‌People ... "‌

