At some point in our American history many groups have been identified as part of the discriminated group: the Irish, African Americans, Middle Easterners, those of the LGBTQA community, various Asian people, members of the Hispanic Latinx community, Christians, Muslims and Jewish people. Ironically this country was built, in part, by the discriminated against. People who left their homes to come to the USA, the shores of the "Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses all yearning" to be free.
So, now we find ourselves here, in the midst of a pandemic that is twinged with social upheaval triggered by the brutal murder of George Floyd. What are we to do? All of the stresses of living in the midst of a pandemic, while at the same time dealing with all things related to the protest and protesting discrimination, can be overwhelming.
Watching the coverage of Floyd’s death made me think of my father. I remember him coming home visibly upset because he had been searched, handcuffed and put in the back of a police car for no good reason. I remember him telling us that they eventually just let him go. He was brave, visibly shaken, and we were scared. I remember waiting in slight fear every time he did not come home on time. As a logger, to be too late could mean something bad had happened. Logging is a dangerous job, especially during the dangerous time of the early 1970s. Years later before my father died, he called in a tone of recognition for his mother, as if he heard her calling his name. We didn’t know he would be gone before morning. Perhaps she came to shepherd him home. So perhaps George Floyd’s mother came to collect her son.
There is precedence for such events. Saint Bernadette of Lourdes, best known as a conduit for the healing powers of God through the Virgin Mary, as she was dying, reported that the Virgin Mary came to shepherd her home.
Dr. Peter Fenwick, in his article, "Dying: A Spiritual Experience as shown by Near Death Experiences and Deathbed Visions," wrote about many similar near-death experiences that people reported having as they were dying. They reported seeing deceased family members that came to visit them while they lay dying.
My grandmother Roxie, before she died, asked if we heard the singing. There must have been angels singing above her bed. They must have sang beautifully, as all she did until she died was look up and hum along. It somehow gives me a small comfort to believe that in the most horrific of moments, surrounded by people paralyzed because they knew they would be next if they tried to help, that in that moment perhaps his mama came to be with him. Maybe angels and surely the Holy Spirit itself shepherded and welcomed him home. My condolences to the family of George Floyd. Say his name: George Floyd.
