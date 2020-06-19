Article 1. Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution contains the infamous three-fifths clause. This clause determined the number of members a state was allotted in the House of Representatives and the amount of direct taxes a state paid. This clause determined how people and money were counted. It states “Representative and direct Taxes shall be apportioned among the several States which may be included within this Union, according to their respective Numbers, which shall be determined by adding to the whole Number of free Persons, including those bound to Service for a Term of Years, and excluding Indians not taxed, three fifths of all other Persons.”
Now let us break this down: "free persons" were white people and were seen as citizens. "Including those bound to Service for a Term of Years," were white people who were indentured servants. Their whiteness allowed them to be seen as citizens even though their labor was not theirs. At the end of their service, they could presumably operate as free persons with all the burdens and privileges that citizenship offered. "Indians not taxed" were, of course, Indians who did not consider themselves and were not considered as part of the newly formed nation. "All other Persons" were black, either enslaved or free. They were not citizens of anywhere, not until 1868. They were not bound to service for a term of years. They were bound to service until they died.
Apologists for the men who created this country try and claim that this clause was not about humanity or defining any one as less than human. They claim that it is only about apportionment, but it is a specious argument. No matter how you twisted it, the people who eventually became known as African Americans were "apportioned" as less than human in the law of the land. Indentured servitude ended with a term of years, but one had to die out of slavery. The three-fifths clause strengthened the power of slave holding states, but it did nothing for those held enslaved. This clause encapsulates the role America carved for its chattel. We were less than human beings whose sole purpose was to make life easier for whites collectively and individually, formally and informally. We had no rights that whites were bound to respect. We had no protection and were supposed to have no independent thoughts. If we wanted to escape this hell, we were deemed insane. There was even a name for it, drapetomania.
The willingness to define my people as less than human continues until this day. Would you put a human under your knee for almost 9 minutes? Would you shoot an unarmed human in the back for falling asleep at a drive-thru window? We are not only human, we also are divine. The inability to recognize my humanity limits your divinity. It is ironic that the people who were defined as less than human are responsible for whatever humanity this nation has. It is time to enter phase 2 of this American experiment, and all the crap that it has been built on has to be undone. If we are not able to stop the bleeding, it will be the last phase and the U.S. will be like all previous empires, felled by incredible moral corruption, powerless, a mere shadow of its former self, something future historians will marvel at, shake their heads and move on from. Karma’s a (expletive).
