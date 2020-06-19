COVID-19 and George Floyd revealed something that most have missed, which is corporate America and the national security state. Local, state, city, county and sheriff policing agencies are now militarized. Which is backed up by the National Guard and its reserves. Active-duty troops can be used by the invocation of the Insurrection Act. Think about the monetary support that is required for salaries, healthcare, equipment, etc.
The stock market, as freewheeling as it is at the moment, is almost back to levels before the pandemic. That's with 40 million unemployed at the moment. They have been engineering tax cuts in big business since the Reagan days, and the military-industrial complex has grown into a monster since the 1950s.
It's funny how we fight amongst ourselves about Trump and his administration. It's Russia, Putin, the Mueller report, the Dossier, political payback, impeachment, tariffs, China, liberals, conservatives, right-wing, Juneteenth, Tulsa, etc.
So "we" can block freeways, burn a few police cars, loot a Target, burn a Wendy's, march angrily and march peacefully while the news feeds us information that we want to hear given our political disposition. The country has been divided by the media, but when you look at Fox News, MSNBC and CNN, start writing down the commercials that advertise on each of these networks, and you will see a pattern of familiarity. They are all the same.
All this boils down to control. Trump is a useful idiot, but it is not for Russia; it is by larger and sinister organizations behind the scenes. Deregulation, continued Wall Street boom and busts and perpetual war.
Trump's Bible stunt and subsequent "I don't know who gave that order, and it's under investigation," proves the subtle nature of it. The recent government handouts to large businesses, and the Treasury Department stating they are not going to reveal those businesses receiving it is another example. Why do you think there is such a flow of people and leadership between the Treasury Department and Wall Street?
Oh, by the way, the National Security Agency has a facility in Utah that can collect one yottabyte, and counting, of information. More than all of the information generated by humans on this planet. That is part of the national security state that you rarely hear about.
Think about this. The infrastructure is crumbling. The electrical grid is haphazard and falling apart. Millions on food stamps. Millions in prison. Yet, money is plentiful for the most recent Wall Street bailout.
Democracy? Constitutional republic? Black people are still trying to just get their constitutional rights. Well in actuality, it doesn't even exist... Sorry black folks.
