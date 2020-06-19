In the midst of a global pandemic with more than 7 million confirmed cases, the ugly face of racism in America is uncovered once again. The dirty little secret is exposed on a global stage overshadowing COVID-19. With the click of a button on a cell phone, the entire world watched as the hate of one man drained the life of another. As George Floyd’s lifeless body went limp, and his cries of “I can’t breathe” went silent, a new sound erupted. The sound of social unrest rang from the streets of Minneapolis to the Outback in Australia as protestors all over the world declared, “Enough is Enough” and “Black Lives Matter."
East Texas was no exception. Lufkin resident Marquicia Brown stated in an interview that she felt the need to turn her anger into something positive. With the help of Lufkin city councilman Robert Shankle, she organized the “Marching with a Voice not Violence” rally that took place on June 6. There were several community leaders who participated, including Mayor Bob Brown, police chief David Thomas, Pastor Tammy Derrick, Pastor Jeremy Yancey, Pastor John Greene and Bishop Kendrick Morris.
While protests continue, the words of President Barack Obama resound with Lufkin native and educator Victoria Ross. She decided to take it upon herself to go out into the community to register individuals to vote. Statistics show that only 46% of young people between 18-24 voted in the last election. So on June 13, she and a couple of classmates, Danita Criswell and DaVina Morris set up at Jones Park with cold water, a table and voter registration cards. At the end of the day, 23 people completed their voter registration.
