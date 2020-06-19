I am sitting on my late father’s bed watching the news in the middle of a pandemic. I am in quarantine.
That is right. It is 2020, a year that started out with so much promise.
We should have been suspicious as this is both a leap year and an election year. I have been locked up in my house for weeks, with rare, occasional outings.
Now, I have not been bored as I have been teaching six classes online for what seems like 24/7. I am so proud of all the students who successfully completed their classes in the middle of a pandemic. I am proud of the ones who tried, but didn’t quite make it. I imagine that it is hard to be an online student, a parent and an essential worker working and living on the frontline.
Sitting in the midst of this pandemic is what I imagine it would be like living in the world that was created in the movie, "A Quiet Place," directed by John Krasinski. No, I did not see it. I don’t do scary. I saw the trailer, and that was enough for me.
In the movie the enemy is invisible, but deadly. Make the wrong move, and you will fall prey to it. This is like the enemy we are dealing with (coronavirus). It has particular tastes and preferences. It will kill anything, but prefers the old, the sickly and the brown. It physically is deadly, but emotionally it can hurt you, too.
How do you survive or at least try to survive psychologically? The American Psychological Association, in an article by Kirstern Weir, makes the following recommendation: “Too much media of any kind can undermine mental health.”
We live in a social media world. In 2020, we spend much of our lives in virtual spaces: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram. This overindulgent diet of distressing news can, according to Weir and the research she reviewed, amplify distress. She concludes that it is not good for your mental health. For many people, online is the primary place where they get their news.
We wake up, we check our phone. Before we go to bed, we check our phone. There are days when all the news that shows up in the news feed is bad: a kidnapped child, a dead, beloved celebrity, more and more news about COVID-19. Being inundated with bad news all the time can be overwhelming and hope killing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC.org) suggests that when coping with the stress of living through a pandemic do the following:
- Take breaks from watching the news.
- Take care of your body
- Take deep breaths
- Eat healthy
- Exercise
- Avoid abusing drugs and alcohol
- Make time to unwind
- Make connections
Self-care, trusted news sources, grief and loss, politics, evolution, survival of the fittest, purging of the old, weak and the sick, the ethics of thinking about the purging of the old, weak and the sick, the neglect of the environment, the fissures in our system that have exposed our societal, economic and cultural problems all cumulate in this moment.
What are we to do?
For those who will survive it physically, you must survive it psychologically, emotionally and spiritually.
Reach out and use the resources you have in your community. There is telehealth and teletherapy. Reach out to your primary health care doctor or local clinics or hospitals for information.
A good source in east Texas is the Burke Center (myburke.org). They have a helpline — 1 (833) 986-1919. Crisis text line online (crisistextline.org) has a text helpline if you need someone to talk to. Just text the word “Help” or “Home” to #741741.
Attend to your spiritual, religious needs. Many churches have religious services online and on Facebook. You can attend those. Since they are online, you don’t even have to be a member of the church. Many will welcome you and just let you watch. After the pandemic, you can go and visit them in person, if you like or not.
Check in on your friends and family members. Reach out, and like the theme song to "High School Musical" says, "Remember — we are all in this together."
