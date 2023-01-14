The following is a list of restaurant inspections performed by the Angelina County & Cities Health District.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
Pineywoods Academy Daycare, 602 S. Raguet St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Oct. 12, 2022
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 0
Lucky’s, 1707 N. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 5, 2022
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 10
Reasons for violations: food in the freezer must stay covered to prevent contamination, large boxes were closed; replace or repair the storage shelving in the reach-in cooler, rust observed; thermometer needed in reach-in cooler in the kitchen, digital display not working; thermometer needed in Deli Express Cooler; coffee straws observed to be not individually wrapped and stored in a cup, straws that do not have wrappers should be dispensed through a dispenser; repair the A/C vent directly above the prep table in the kitchen, chipping paint observed; increase weather stripping at the rear exit in the kitchen, daylight observed along the bottom, increase weather stripping to prevent the entry of pests; employees observed keeping the drive-thru window open, window should stay closed when the employee walks away from the window, advised a female employee to keep the window closed, she responded it was a store policy, reevaluate the store policies; seal utility line in the kitchen near the fire suppression system and directly above the hot water heater; designated area needed for employee items, lotion, speaker and jackets observed on prep surfaces and food storage shelving, items were moved.
General comment: Complaint received from a citizen regarding the sale of cottage food items in a retail food establishment. Upon entry no cottage food items were observed. Employees and the manager did confirm an employee by the name of Tamara Powers does sell her cottage food items from Mama Tey’s Sweets at the store on a regular basis. About three weeks ago during a stop at the location the items were observed being offered for sale on the counter by an inspector. Inspector advised the manager of rules and regulations regarding the sale of cottage food items. Items were not discarded but we asked that the manager pull the items in question from the shelf. Complainant states per her social media page she was offering the items again over the weekend and the manager and employees confirmed. Pictures show that the cottage food items are improperly labeled and items that have to be maintained under hot or cold units to maintain the safety of the food do not qualify as cottage food items. Attempted to contact the employee but was unable to make contact. Business card left for the employee to call our office. Owner and manager will speak with the employee again. Complaint valid. Kitchen employees Beatrice and Manuela are doing a fantastic job keeping the store clean. Great job ladies.
Sonic Drive In of Lufkin No. 4762, 1901 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 7, 2022
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 44
Reasons for violations: observed damaged/loose walk-in cooler ledge, repeat; observed water leaking from fans in walk-in cooler; observed ice buildup in walk-in freezer near fans; observed gap at the bottom of walk-in cooler; observed damaged/broken shelving in walk-in cooler; observed hole inside ice machine bin; observed damaged/broken sliding windows on ice machine; observed buildup in ice machine, repeat; observed buildup on ice machine lid, ice makers must be cleaned on a routine basis to prevent the development of slime, mold or soil residues that may contribute to an accumulation of microorganisms. If the manufacturer does not provide cleaning specifications for food-contact surfaces of equipment that are not readily visible, the person in charge should develop a cleaning regimen that is based on the soil that may accumulate in those particular items of equipment; observed accumulations of dust, dirt and food debris on equipment, repeat; observed accumulation of grease on equipment, repeat; observed accumulation of grease and dirt buildup on top of equipment and all surfaces in food prep area, repeat; observed accumulation of grease and food debris on hot-holding equipment/racks, repeat, the presence of food debris or dirt on nonfood contact surfaces may provide a suitable environment for the growth of microorganisms which employees may inadvertently transfer to food, if these areas are not kept clean, they may also provide harborage for insects, rodents and other pests; observed missing grout throughout facility where standing water collects, repeat; observed damaged/broken tiles throughout facility, repeat; observed damaged coving tiles throughout facility, repeat; observed damaged wall/FRP near exit, repeat; observed damaged wall and tiles at dirty mop water location near exit, repeat, floors, walls and ceilings that are constructed of smooth and durable surface materials are more easily cleaned, floor surfaces that are graded to drain and consist of effectively treated materials will prevent contamination of foods from dust and organisms from pooled moisture, poor repair and maintenance compromises the functionality of the physical facilities, this requirement is intended to ensure that the physical facilities are properly maintained in order to serve their intended purpose; priority violations noted during current inspection; person in charge shall be a certified food manager; no first aid kit on-site for employee use; unable to verify food handler certifications for 10 out of 31 employees; observed unpackaged Jr. patties taken out of their protective covering and placed directly into cardboard box in reach-in freezer, discontinue using cardboard box as a holding container, corrected on-site, patties discarded, food that is inadequately packaged or contained in damaged packaging could become contaminated by microbes, dust, or chemicals introduced by products or equipment stored in close proximity or by persons delivering, stocking, or opening packages or overwraps, packaging must be appropriate for preventing the entry of microbes and other contaminants such as chemicals. These contaminants may be present on the outside of containers and may contaminate food if the packaging is inadequate or damaged, or when the packaging is opened, the removal of food product overwraps may also damage the package integrity of foods under the overwraps if proper care is not taken; observed containers of hot dogs and hot dogs out of prescribed cold-holding temperature in reach-in cooler, employee stated reach-in cooler is not working and food is kept in an ice bath, unable to determine how long food was out of prescribed temperature, corrected on-site, food discarded, bacterial growth and/or toxin production can occur if time/temperature control for safety food remains in the temperature “Danger Zone” of 41 to 135 degrees too long; observed working food containers containing chili in walk-in cooler located without date marking, unable to verify how long food was held under refrigeration temperature, corrected on-site, food was voluntarily discarded, time/temperature control for safety food held in a food establishment for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed on the premises, sold, or discarded when held at temperature of 41 degrees or less for a maximum of 7 days; observed rusted shelving in food prep area; observed rusted WIC paneling; observed rusted shelving in walk-in cooler, repeat; observed black peeling tape on table where orders are placed; observed cardboard in front placed on table in front area, nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment routinely exposed to splash or food debris are required to be constructed of nonabsorbent materials to facilitate cleaning, equipment that is easily cleaned minimizes the presence of pathogenic organisms, moisture and debris and deters the attraction of rodents and insects; observed damaged/broken containers, replace damaged/broken containers, equipment and utensils must be designed and constructed to be durable and capable of retaining their original characteristics so that such items can continue to fulfill their intended purpose for the duration of their life expectancy and to maintain their easy cleanability; make-table located at food prep line not maintaining adequate ambient temperature for proper cold-holding of food, food is being held in ice baths to maintain temperature; reach-in cooler not maintaining adequate ambient temperature for proper cold-holding of food, ambient temperature recorded at 49 degrees, the ability of equipment to cool, heat and maintain time/temperature control for safety foods at code-required temperatures is critical to food safety; observed encrusted food debris on cooking equipment that went through manual warewashing, equipment and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch; observed build up in container where clean utensils are stored; observed containers with glue reside from old labels, the objective of cleaning focuses on the need to remove organic matter from food contact surfaces so that sanitization can occur and to remove soil from nonfood contact surfaces so that pathogenic microorganisms will not be allowed to accumulate and insects and rodents will not be attracted; observed dust build up on fans in walk-in cooler; observed debris in walk-in cooler floors and walk-in freezer; observed trash and other debris outside in back area near dumpsters, general clean needed outside to prevent accumulation of trash and to prevent a public nuisance; observed employee toilet room door not closing properly, provide self-closing tight fitting door, completely enclosed toilet facilities minimize the potential for the spread of disease by the movement of flies and other insects between the toilet facility and food preparation areas; observed daylight from gaps at exit back door, outer openings shall be protected against the entry of insects and rodents by solid, self-closing, tight-fitting doors; observed non functioning equipment, remove non-functioning equipment, the presence of unnecessary articles, including equipment which is no longer used, makes regular and effective cleaning more difficult and less likely, it can also provide harborage for insects and rodents; observed trash, food debris and dirt underneath equipment throughout facility; observed dust buildup at the AC vent and light fixtures; observed dirt and buildup in chemical storage area; observed buildup on walls, cleaning of the physical facilities is an important measure in ensuring the protection and sanitary preparation of food, a regular cleaning schedule should be established and followed to maintain the facility in a clean and sanitary manner, primary cleaning should be done at times when foods are in protected storage and when food is not being served or prepared.
General comment: Will follow up in six months.
Sonic Drive In of Lufkin No. 3262, 1805 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 7, 2022
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 33
Reasons for violations: observed rusted/damaged walk-in freezer door; observed rusted floors in walk-in freezer; observed rusted paneling in walk-in cooler; observed wood on front table connected to front area sink; observed wood on warewashing table; observed peeling tape on table where orders are placed; observed chipping paint on outside paneling of walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer, repeat x2; observed damaged/rusted paneling on the outside of walk-in freezer to the left; observed chipping paint on the outside surfaces of ice machine, nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment routinely exposed to splash or food debris are required to be constructed of nonabsorbent materials to facilitate cleaning, equipment that is easily cleaned minimizes the presence of pathogenic organisms, moisture and debris and deters the attraction of rodents and insects; observed broken/damaged ties throughout facility including bathroom, repeat x3 (citation issued); observed damaged/broken coving tiles throughout facility, observed standing water along the edges of floors with a strong odor; observed damaged FRP/wall by ice tea dispensers; observed damaged FRP that is peeling up behind table where tea dispensers are being held; observed missing coving behind reach-in freezer, fryers, reach-in cooler, green grease trap; water build up has collected in these areas. Observed missing floor tiles under fryers; observed peeling ceiling tiles throughout facility, floors and walls that are of smooth, durable construction and that are nonabsorbent are more easily cleaned, nonabsorbent for areas subject to moisture such as food preparation areas, walk-in refrigerators, warewashing areas, toilet rooms, mobile food establishment servicing areas and areas subject to flushing or spray cleaning methods; replace damaged light shield, unable to open properly due to it being painted over, repeat, shielding of light bulbs helps prevent breakage, light bulbs that are shielded, coated or otherwise shatter-resistant are necessary to protect exposed food, clean equipment, utensils and linens and unwrapped single-service and single-use articles from glass fragments should the bulb break; self-closing mechanism needed on toilet room door, repeat, completely enclosed toilet facilities minimize the potential for the spread of disease by the movement of flies and other insects between the toilet facility and food preparation areas; priority violations noted during current inspection; observed damaged/broken containers and utensils, replace damaged/broken containers and utensils, equipment and utensils must be designed and constructed to be durable and capable of retaining their original characteristics so that such items can continue to fulfill their intended purpose for the duration of their life expectancy and to maintain their easy cleanability, if they can not maintain their original characteristics, they may become difficult to clean, allowing for the harborage of pathogenic microorganisms, insects and rodents, equipment and utensils must be designed and constructed so that parts do not break and end up in food as foreign objects or present injury hazards to consumers, a common example of presenting an injury hazard is the tendency for tines of poorly designed single service forks to break during use; make-table (dresser station cabinet) located at food prep line not maintaining adequate ambient temperature for proper cold-holding of food, food is being held in ice baths to maintain temperature, the ability of equipment to cool, heat, and maintain time/temperature control for safety foods at code-required temperatures is critical to food safety; observed water leak in walk-in cooler above shelving; observed ice buildup around walk-in freezer door which prevents it from closing properly; observed damaged/broken knob and door on steamer; observed cooling equipment in disrepair; observed ice buildup and standing water in fountainette cabinet, proper maintenance of equipment to manufacturer specifications helps ensure that it will continue to operate as designed, refrigeration units in disrepair may no longer be capable of properly cooling or holding time/temperature control for safety foods at safe temperatures; repair leak at hand sink in toilet room, repeat x2; observed leak under tray station table, standing water due to leak, improper repair or maintenance of any portion of the plumbing system may result in potential health hazards such as cross connections, backflow or leakage; faucet at the three-compartment sink is too long, unable to fill the rinse compartment at the three-compartment sink and or rinse equipment and utensils properly, faucet reaches to the edge and when turned on it splashes on the floor; sprayer at three-compartment sink not functioning properly, improper repair or maintenance may result in the creation of obnoxious odors or nuisances, and may also adversely affect the operation of warewashing equipment or other equipment which depends on sufficient volume and pressure to perform its intended functions; observed daylight from gaps at exit back door, outer openings shall be protected against the entry of insects and rodents by solid, self-closing, tight-fitting doors; front entry door not closing properly, door stays open during operating hours; observed non-functioning equipment (ice machine), remove non-functioning equipment, the presence of unnecessary articles, including equipment which is no longer used, makes regular and effective cleaning more difficult and less likely. It can also provide harborage for insects and rodents; observed food build up around the edges of wall with standing water due to not making repairs and not having any coving, cleaning of the physical facilities is an important measure in ensuring the protection and sanitary preparation of food, a regular cleaning schedule should be established and followed to maintain the facility in a clean and sanitary manner, primary cleaning should be done at times when foods are in protected storage and when food is not being served or prepared.
General comment: Observed some dust buildup on fans in walk-in cooler. Observed some debris in shelving in walk-in cooler.
