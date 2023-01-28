The following is a list of restaurant inspections performed by the Angelina County & Cities Health District.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
■ ■ ■
Wal-Mart Supercenter No. 140, 2500 Daniel McCall Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 12, 2022
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 12
Reasons for violations: no food manager certification posted by the health permit; less than 60% of the employees have completed a food handler’s course, all employees required to obtain a certification within 30 days of hire; repair or replace the shelving in the produce walk-in cooler, chipping paint observed; repair or replace the shelving utilized for pan storage in the deli, chipping paint and rust observed; replace the damaged light shield at the light in the meat processing room, work order placed; replace the damaged light shield cover at the lights in the milk cooler, work order placed; seal utility lines in the deli ware-washing room, utility lines at the ceiling must be well sealed to prevent the entry of pests; seal the utility lines above the door in the produce room; seal the utility lines directly above the doughnut glazer machine in the bakery; increase the cleaning frequency at the bakery bread proofing walk-in cooler, buildup observed; clean behind the cake topper storage shelving; expired permit displayed at the front counter at returns, current permit emailed to operator at the time of inspection.
■ ■ ■
Owens Night Club, 815 Keltys St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 13, 2022
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 6
Reasons for violations: no agreements available for review and no sign posted for employees; no bodily fluid cleanup kit onsite to properly respond to an event; replace or repair the rusted shelving in the soda/beer reach-in cooler; repair both restroom doors, they must self close, both doors were propped open; front door must stay closed to prevent the entry of pests, propped open upon entry; side door needs to be adjusted to fully close, daylight observed.
■ ■ ■
Brookshire Brothers No. 25, 1807 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 14, 2022
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 11
Reasons for violations: facility repairs required in the meat department, walls and ceiling observed to have rust and chipping paint, repeat; repair the damaged floor in the meat department prep room, chipping at the entry into the walk-in cooler, repeat; replace the missing coving near the manual ware-washing sink in the meat department along the wall; replace electrical boxes in the deli that are damages and rusted, the boxes are not secure to the wall; food in the consumer self-service hot box out front was not being maintained at 135 F or below, all food was removed and discarded or rapid cooled depending on the product; fried chicken in the deli display cabinet was not being held at 135 or above, removed to rapid reheat; all food stored in the deli walk-in cooler must be dated, none of the food was dated or was improperly dated because the date-marking procedures are not being followed properly, deli managers asked for assistance to remove undated food to discard, in-service needed; monitor the ambient air of hot-holding units with a thermometer, no thermometers in the deli display cabinet or consumer self-service hot box; place a work order for the deli display cabinet, upper heat lamps observed out; place a work order for the entire consumer self-service hot box, work order only in place for the third shelf; seal utility lines at the ceiling in the bakery and deli to prevent the entry of pests, areas of concern were shown to the manager onsite.
■ ■ ■
Castle Pines Health & Rehabilitation, 2414 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 14, 2022
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 10
Reasons for violations: priority violation during current inspection; no bodily fluid cleanup kit onsite, repeat; observed rusted shelving in reach-in cooler, repeat; observed rusted shelving utilized for clean dishes, repeat; observed rear exit damaged and chipping paint, repairs needed, repeat; the person in charge shall ensure employees are following proper food-handling procedures; eggs in reach-in cooler at 98 degrees after two hours, food shall be cooled as prescribed by the code, corrected on site, eggs discarded; food observed above 41 degrees in reach in cooler, tartar sauce at 44 degrees, vanilla shake at 49 degrees, corrected on site, food discarded; temperature measuring device needed for monitoring final hot water sanitizing temperature at ware-washing machine; observed buildup on ice machine baffle.
General comment: Work order placed for freezer door. Work order placed for floor tile by ware-washing area.
■ ■ ■
Southland Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, 501 N. Medford Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 14, 2022
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 15
Reasons for violations: observed encrusted food debris on cooking equipment that went through manual ware-washing, equipment and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch; observed buildup in container where clean utensils are stored; observed containers with old stickers and glue residue from old labels, repeat; observed buildup on can opener; priority items noted during current inspection; the person in charge shall ensure proper cooling of TCS food as prescribed by the code; observed food cooling on food prep table, unable to determine how long food was in the cooling process, meatballs at 90 degrees, mixed veggies at 114, corrected on site, food was voluntarily discarded; observed paint chipping on shelf where spices are stored; observed rusted paneling in walk in cooler; observed rusted carts; observed damaged/broken containers and utensils, replace damaged/broken containers and utensils; reach in freezer door not tightly closing, gasket may need to be replaced; observed water leaking from plumbing at handwashing sink in toilet room; observed chipping paint on wall by steam table; self-closing mechanism needed on toilet room door, completely enclosed toilet facilities minimize the potential for the spread of disease by the movement of flies and other insects between the toilet facility and food preparation areas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.