The following is a list of restaurant inspections performed by the Angelina County & Cities Health District.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
Woodland Heights Medical Center, 505 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 7
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 1
Reasons for violations: food packaged on site for consumer self-service in the Dr Pepper display cooler must meet the minimum standards — the packaging only has prep and discard dates and the common name, discontinue offering food for consumer self-service by placing a sign on the cooler until proper labeling
General comment: Active managerial control demonstrated by April Unsell by having no priority violations. Good retail practices observed by manager and employees. Great job. Keep up the good work.
Angelina College/Great Western Dining, 3500 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 7
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 14
Reasons for violations: protective covering is required for all foods stored in hot- or cold-holding units — several food items observed not covered in the walk-in cooler, reach-in warmer and pizza cooler, all food items were covered, repeat, even food that is cooling is required to be loosely covered; physical facilities must be maintained in good repair to prevent a possible physical contamination: wall paint must be addressed with property owner — several areas of the kitchen were observed to have chipping paint on the walls, repeat; floor tile repair must be addressed with the property owner — several floor tiles observed to be damaged, repeat; when standing from a distance a small amount of daylight is observed at the bottom of the double doors in the kitchen, repairs were made from last visit; seal all utility lines at the ceiling to prevent the entry of pests; designated area required for all employee personal items — manager has a designated table for employee personal items and employees should store items on that table, personal drink and keys were observed on active surface, items were removed and the manager instructed employees to store items in the designated location; in-service needed with staff to review proper hand washing techniques, employees must utilize the disposable towel to turn the water off after proper hand washing — two employees were observed not utilizing the disposable towel after hand washing, verbal guidance given to employees, hand washing signs also were given to the manager; no bodily fluid cleanup kit on site to properly respond to and event; smothered pork was not properly reheated prior to storage in the warming cabinet, smothered pork was tempted at 125 degrees F. — employee stated she cooked it at 350 for 30 minutes and utilized a probe thermometer to verify the food reached 165 degrees F., make sure the employee is checking multiple areas of the pan since it’s large and deep; mechanical ware washing machine does not have a data plate — Ecolab called for a work order; single use forks and spoons stored at the serving line were not all stored in the same direction, instructed the manger to have someone wash hands, glove up and fix the storage of the utensils; hand sinks are required to have designated trash cans for the disposal of hand towels, none of the hand sinks have a designated trash can; overall the facility is clean but focus on cleaning under and behind clean in place equipment — food debris build up was observed under most of the cooking equipment on the line and behind large tables along the wall, removing food debris will help deter pests from entering the facility; mechanical ware washing machine dispensing too much chlorine sanitation, chemical test strip used to verify the machine is dispensing more than 200 PPM, discontinue use of the machine until repairs are made, utilize disposable plates and the manual ware washing sink for all other items.
