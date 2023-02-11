The following is a list of restaurant inspections performed by the Angelina County & Cities Health District.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
Ralph & Kacoo’s Seafood Restaurant, 3107 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 3
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 48
Reasons for violations: observed cups utilized for dressings in reach-in cooler and seasoning, scoops shall have a handle and be stored handle side up to prevent contamination, containers of dressing discarded, repeat x2; observed food in make-table No. 11 and make-table by warmer not at adequate cold-holding temperature as prescribed by the code, repeat x4-citation issued; observed food in walk-in cooler No. 2 out of prescribed temperature, corrected onsite, food discarded, employee utilized his thermometer and also confirmed food out of temperature, over 12 cold-holding violations noted, repeat x4-citation issued; make-table No. 11 utilized for holding raw proteins not maintaining adequate ambient temperature, management stated there has been an ongoing issue with make-table, food was recorded out of temperature, all food in make-table was discarded, repeat x2; undercounter cooler No. 16 where oysters are held not maintaining adequate ambient temperature, oysters recorded out of temperature, all food in undercounter cooler discarded; observed damaged lids on make-tables; observed ice build-up on floors and doorway in walk-in freezer; observed damaged floor tiles and missing grout throughout facility, repeat x2; observed broken tiles at entry way of walk-in freezer, repeat x2; observed paint chipping on walls in food prep areas, repeat x2; observed damaged/peeling ceiling tiles, repeat x2, floors that are of smooth, durable construction and that are nonabsorbent are more easily cleaned. Surfaces shall be smooth, durable and easily cleanable for areas where food establishment operations are conducted; observed damaged AC returns, repairs needed so that attachments are easily cleanable, repeat x2; no paper towels at hand sink, repeat x2, provisions must be provided for hand drying so that employees will not dry their hands on their clothing or other unclean materials; observed nonfunctioning light bulbs, repeat x2, replace light bulbs, lighting levels are specified so that sufficient light is available to enable employees to perform certain functions such as reading labels, discerning the color of substances, identifying toxic materials, recognizing the condition of food, utensils and supplies and safely conducting general food establishment operations and clean-up. Properly distributed light makes the need for cleaning apparent by making accumulations of soil conspicuous; observed cellphones, key and purse on food prep area and food prep tables throughout facility, repeat x4-citation issued, because employees could introduce pathogens to food by hand-to-mouth-to-food contact and because street clothing and personal belongings carry contaminants, areas designated to accommodate employees’ personal needs must be carefully located, food, food equipment and utensils, clean linens and single-service and single-use articles must not be in jeopardy of contamination from these areas; priority violation items noted during current inspection; the person in charge shall ensure employees are following proper food handling procedures; observed employee washing hands at food preparation sink, verbal guidance given, corrected onsite, hands washed at designated handwashing sink, it is inappropriate to wash hands in a food preparation sink since this may result in avoidable contamination of the sink and the food prepared therein; observed employee drinks without lids on food prep areas, drinks shall be stored in a designated area and have a lid to prevent cross contamination, proper hygienic practices must be followed by food employees in performing assigned duties to ensure the safety of the food, prevent the introduction of foreign objects into the food, and minimize the possibility of transmitting disease through food; observed raw animal foods stored above ready-to-eat foods in make-table and walk-in cooler, utilize food storage chart, it is important to separate foods in a ready-to-eat form from raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding and display to prevent them from becoming contaminated by pathogens that may be present in or on the raw animal foods; observed a box stored on top of uncovered chicken in reach-in freezer; observed containers stored on top of uncovered produce in make-table, protective covering is needed when stacking to prevent cross contamination, corrected onsite, employee discarded food; observed working food container without labeling in reach-in coolers and walk-in coolers; observed ice scoops in soft drink ice machine bins laying flat and handles touching ice, corrected onsite, scoops removed and ice drained from machines, food that comes into contact directly or indirectly with surfaces that are not clean and sanitized is liable to such contamination, the handles of utensils, even if manipulated with gloved hands, are particularly susceptible to contamination; observed ice scoops stored in ice machine, ice scoops may not be stored in an ice machine; observed multiple wet wiping cloths on food and non-food contact surfaces throughout facility, soiled wiping cloths, especially when moist, can become breeding grounds for pathogens that could be transferred to food, any wiping cloths that are not dry (except those used once and then laundered) must be stored in a sanitizer solution of adequate concentration between uses; observed fish and shrimp being thawed out improperly, food shall be thawed out as prescribed by the code, freezing prevents microbial growth in foods, but usually does not destroy all microorganisms, improper thawing provides an opportunity for surviving bacteria to grow to harmful numbers and/or produce toxins, if the food is then refrozen, significant numbers of bacteria and/or all preformed toxins are preserved; observed working food containers prepared in the food establishment in walk-in cooler and reach-in coolers without date marking, unable to verify how long food was held under refrigeration temperature, corrected onsite, food was voluntarily discarded, time/temperature control for safety food held in a food establishment for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed on the premises, sold or discarded when held at temperature of 41 degrees or less for a maximum of 7 days; observed working containers of food in reach-in cooler and walk-in cooler that exceeded 7 days of use by date, corrected onsite, food voluntarily discarded, there shall be be a system in place for date marking all foods that are required to be date-marked and is verified through observation; observed rusted springform pans; observed fixed rusted oyster shucker on food prep table, replace rusted equipment, multiuse equipment is subject to deterioration because of its nature, i.e., intended use over an extended period of time, certain materials allow harmful chemicals to be transferred to the food being prepared which could lead to foodborne illness, deterioration of the surfaces of equipment such as pitting may inhibit adequate cleaning of the surfaces of equipment, so that food prepared on or in the equipment becomes contaminated; observed cardboard being utilized behind shelving where clean dishes are stored; observed rusted paneling in walk-in coolers; observed chipping surfaces on the outside surfaces of ice machine, nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment routinely exposed to splash or food debris are required to be constructed of nonabsorbent materials to facilitate cleaning, equipment that is easily cleaned minimizes the presence of pathogenic organisms, moisture and debris and deters the attraction of rodents and insects, remove nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment that are exposed to splash, spillage or other food nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment routinely exposed to splash or food debris are required to be constructed of nonabsorbent materials to facilitate cleaning, equipment that is easily cleaned minimizes the presence of pathogenic organisms, moisture and debris and deters the attraction of rodents and insects; observed damaged/broken containers, utensils and cheesecake pans held together by tape. Replace damaged/broken containers and utensils, equipment and utensils must be designed and constructed to be durable and capable of retaining their original characteristics so that such items can continue to fulfill their intended purpose for the duration of their life expectancy and to maintain their easy cleanability, if they can not maintain their original characteristics, they may become difficult to clean, allowing for the harborage of pathogenic microorganisms, insects and rodents, equipment and utensils must be designed and constructed so that parts do not break and end up in food as foreign objects or present injury hazards to consumers; observed dirty knifes on magnetic strip, observed cleaned containers with old labels; observed food contact surfaces of cooking pans with encrusted deposits; observed encrusted deposits and grease build-up on cooking equipment; observed build-up on shelving in food prep areas, the objective of cleaning focuses on the need to remove organic matter from food contact surfaces so that sanitization can occur and to remove soil from nonfood contact surfaces so that pathogenic microorganisms will not be allowed to accumulate and insects and rodents will not be attracted; observed black build-up inside ice machine where the ice is dispensed, ice makers must be cleaned on a routine basis to prevent the development of slime, mold or soil residues that may contribute to an accumulation of microorganisms; observed utensils stored in handwashing sink, facilities must be maintained in a condition that promotes handwashing and restricted for that use; self-closing mechanism needed on employee toilet room door in back area, completely enclosed toilet facilities minimize the potential for the spread of disease by the movement of flies and other insects between the toilet facility and food preparation areas; hand soap not available at handwashing sink, repeat x2, hand cleanser must always be present to aid in reducing microorganisms and particulate matter found on hands; observed accumulation of miscellaneous items and single-service items in small upstairs partial room in dry storage area, eliminate harborage conditions; observed excessive amounts of rodent dropping in upstairs partial room in dry storage area, general clean needed. The premises shall be routinely checked for the evidence of pests. Management stated pest control is handling current issue. Verified pest control with records provided by management, insects and other pests are capable of transmitting disease to humans by contaminating food and food-contact surfaces. Effective measures must be taken to eliminate their presence in food establishments; observed accumulation of debris and miscellaneous equipment upstairs in partial room and dry storage room. The presence of unnecessary articles, including equipment which is no longer used, makes regular and effective cleaning more difficult and less likely. It can also provide harborage for insects and rodents. Areas designated as equipment storage areas and closets must be maintained in a neat, clean and sanitary manner; observed food build-up of debris on walls; observed dirt build-up underneath equipment in dry storage areas, general clean needed. Cleaning of the physical facilities is an important measure in ensuring the protection and sanitary preparation of food. A regular cleaning schedule should be established and followed to maintain the facility in a clean and sanitary manner. Primary cleaning should be done at times when foods are in protected storage and when food is not being served or prepared; observed dust buildup and AC vents in food prep area, general clean needed.
General comment: Work order placed for one of the two walk-in coolers. Working thermometers needed in all cold- and hot-holding equipment. Management currently working on consumer advisory for dressings. Splash guard needed at handwashing sink near thawing sink.
Hunan LLC, 1108 N. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Jan. 31
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 12
Reasons for violations: no bodily fluid cleanup kit onsite to properly respond to an event, repeat; all employees are new — within 30 days of hire, the owners have not obtained a food handers certification, Owner states they are having issues finding a course offered in Mandarin Chinese, course options given to owners while onsite, repeat; raw proteins stored in the walk in cooler must be stored according to the food storage chart provided to prevent contamination, raw chicken was stored on the same shelf and above onion, shelled eggs stored on the same shelf as raw chicken. Improperly stored food was rearranged and stored according to code, repeat; unable to verify any hot water is in the restroom at the hand sinks, hot water is required in the restrooms for proper hand washing, consider a under the sink hot water heater, repeat; observed damaged and missing floor tile and unsealed concrete the food prep area, repeat; observed chipping paint and damaged sheet rock on the walls in the food prep area, repeat; remove all absorbent surface (cardboard); seal bare wood and winging doors into the kitchen; all food containers must be labeled if removed from the original container, no labels on the squirt bottle in the back along the prep line; vent hood observed dirty with debris build-up, increase the cleaning frequency to eliminated residue buildup; no data plate was observed on the mechanical ware washing machine, contact service provider to obtain the data plate; upon entry no paper towels were stocked at the only hand sink in the back, owner stated the dispenser is broken, repairs or replacement required, disposable towels were placed at the hand sink.
