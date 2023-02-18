The following is a list of restaurant inspections performed by the Angelina County & Cities Health District.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
Subway-Hudson, 5772 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 2
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 2
Reasons for violations: repair self closure at rear exit, mechanism not functioning properly; seal utility lines at the carbonator to prevent the entry of pests.
China Hibachi Buffet, 736 S. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 1
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 16
Reasons for violations: no employee health sign is posted nor is there a written agreement available during the routine inspection, employee health policy is required to ensure employees are knowledgeable on restrictions and exclusions regarding employee health, verbal and written guidance given to the manager onsite, repeat; no plate reminder was observed on any of the buffet lines, repeat; no kit available onsite to properly respond to a contaminated event; all food in the walk-in cooler was covered or partially covered with a protective covering, food in the reach-in cooler along the line was not being fully covered, non-compliance at the next routine inspection will result in the issuance of a citation for non-compliance of a repeat violation; all food removed from the original container must be labeled according to code, squirt bottles required to be labeled; several wiping cloths observed on all the prep tables, verbal guidance given to management and they were removed, no sanitation buckets were available for storage of the wiping cloths, buckets should be filled upon opening and changed every four hours or as needed during the daily operations, review policies with the kitchen staff, repeat; no food shall be stored on the floor: two boxes of food were stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer; three boxes a food and a bowl of shrimp were stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler; one box of broccoli was stored on the floor along the cooking line, all boxes were moved 6 inches off the floor; owner and operator unable to provide written guidance for utilizing time as a public health control at the sushi bar, sushi was observed with time stamps, discontinue offering sushi until written procedures are in place for regulatory review, repeat; large soy sauce buckets are not allowed to be reused, they are considered single service and should be discarded after used, repeat; no trash cans are conveniently located at any of the designated hand sinks, trash cans are required to properly dispose of a hand towel after hand washing, repeat; expired certification posted, remove and post a valid food managers certification; utensil in the sushi section are being dried on wiping cloths, all utensils must be air dried on a non absorbent surface, utensil were removed to be washed; all hand sinks must be easily accessible during all hours of the operation and used only for hand washing: hand sink in the sushi section was observed to have food debris and a metal scrub brush in the bottom; hand sink in the main kitchen behind the entry door was observed to have a yellow sponge; hand sink in the dish washing area was observed to have a fixed piece of PVC pipe at the faucet that diverts the water to the mechanical ware washing machine. The PVC pipe must be removed; hand sink in the dish washing area was observed to have a plate storage rack stored directly in front of the hand sink. Cart was moved 2x, stress the importance of an easily accessible hand sink and the importance of hand washing; no lid observed on any of the trash cans in the ladies restroom, lid required; hand washing reminders are required to be at every designated hand washing sink, no hand washing reminders were posted in either of the restrooms; expired permit posted, remove and pose the most recent health permit
General comment: Discontinue offering sushi until approval from the health department is granted. When utilizing a specialized process such as time as public health control or acidification for the sushi rice a variance must be submitted with a Hazard Analysis for Critical Control Points (HACCP). Operator unable to provided log sheets or pH testing. Written and verbal guidance given to the operator. Non-compliance will result in the issuance of a citation or non renewal of the health permit. Another option would be to cold hold the sushi at 41 F or below. The current tray on a bed of ice is not sufficient to maintain the product at 41 F or below. When utilizing an ice bath the food must be above the rim of the food within the container.
Thin Ga Ha Asian Market, 408 E. Denman Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 2
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 15
Reasons for violations: any food item removed from the original container packed for consumer self service must meet the minimum standards for labeling, no labeling was observed on the leafy greens, okra, bitter melon, egg plant, chills, bean sprout, botchy or lemon grass, non-compliance at the next visit may result in a citation, repeat; fish must not be removed from the box if individual labeling is not in place on each bag of fish, records reviewed to verify the fish came from an approved source; no employee health policy in place, written guidance given to the operator/employee; soap dispenser at the designated hand was empty upon arrival, advised operator of the finding and notified that the sink must be fully stocked at all times, soap was placed at the hand sink; no clean up kit onsite to properly respond to an event; no manager present at the time of inspection; no chemical test strips onsite to properly monitor chemical sanitation; replacement of the cutting board required, cutting board is scored with a lot of black residue buildup; the designated hand sink must be easily accessible at all times, upon entry a large bucket was being stored on the hand sink, bucket was removed; two large containers are being stored directly in front of the only hand sink, hand washing is very important and the sink must be accessible at all times; trash cans in the restroom are required to have a lid for the disposal of diapers and feminine waste; no self closure on the restroom in the employee area, self closure required; adjust the restroom door in the prep area to fully close, the door did not fully close; seal the utility lines leading into the ceiling above the electrical box to prevent the entry of pest; hand washing reminder required at the designated hand sink, no sign was posted notify employees of the designated hand sink.
