The following is a list of restaurant inspections performed by the Angelina County & Cities Health District.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
Angelina County Airport, 800 Airport Blvd., Diboll
Date of inspection: Feb. 6
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 2
Reasons for violations: discontinue serving cook-to-order eggs and hamburgers until a consumer advisory is in place; after reviewing the current menu no consumer advisory statement is located on the menu. A consumer advisory is required to notify consumer that consuming raw or under cooked food could increase the risk of an illness.
Panda Express No. 2292, 2501 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 6
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 5
Reasons for violations: the make-table along to cook line must maintain PHF at 41 F or below, food being held on top of the unit rages from 45-53.4 F, food in the pull-out drawer at the same make-table is being held at 41.5 F, repeat, manager will utilize time as a public health control until repairs or replacement is made; make-table observed to have ice buildup on the evaporator coil, the entire unit is slanted forward and the doors and drawers are not fully closing, replacement or repairs are required, work order placed while on site; replacement or repair of the shelving in the walk-in cooler required. Shelf observed to have chipping paint and rust, repeat; adjust the self closure at the men’s restroom door, door does not fully close; repair the self closure at the single door entry, door does not fully close.
Taco Bueno, 2408 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 6
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 18
Reasons for violations: manager unable to locate the bodily fluid clean-up kit, unsure where the other manager placed the kit, a bodily fluid clean-up kit is required to properly respond to fecal matter incident, repeat; certified food manager not present at the time of inspection, repeat, general manager on site provided a food managers certification from the state of Louisiana, the certification did not have a stamp stating it was nationally recognized; manager on site unable to provide any food handler certification, certifications required to be readily available for regulatory review; paneling along the walls in the lobby is coming off, wall covering must be easily cleanable, paneling secured with sheet rock screws, repeat; replace the base trim in the lobby; additional grout needed in the food prep area: by the mop sink, along the line where the cold-holding unit is located, by the fryers, near the manual ware-washing sink; repair the damaged or missing tiles in the prep area at the corners; replace the missing tiles at the mop sink; increase the weather strip at the rear exit, daylight observed under the door; replace nonfunctioning light bulbs, several lights are out or not functioning; no records onsite for review, unable to verify a certified food manager is employed; two female employees were observed not utilizing a disposable towel to turn off the water after proper hand washing, verbal guidance given to both employees on the importance of hand washing; ice scoop was being stored on top of the ice machine, ice scoop removed to be washed and then placed in a clean container; potentially hazardous food being held on the serving line with an ice bath is not being maintained at 41F or below, improper ice bath observed, ice must come above the food rim in the container to keep the food cold, food was discarded, a proper ice bath was filled on the serving line, manager states they sometime use time as a public health control but no records or approval was readily available for review; repair the door to the reach-in cooler at the drive-thru, no hinges on the door; protective covering required on all overhead lighting, replace the missing light shields in the food prep area; neither automated towel dispenser in the prep area was was working upon entry, employee stated they were out of batteries, disposable towels placed at each sink; no sign is posted at either hand sink to notify of the sink’s function, hand washing reminders/signs given to the manager.
