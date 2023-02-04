The following is a list of restaurant inspections performed by the Angelina County & Cities Health District.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
■ ■ ■
ETM 665, 804 N. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 19, 2022
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 21
Reasons for violations: ice machine observed to have a significant amount of rust residue, discontinue use until repairs are made; facilities utilizing chlorine sanitation, no chlorine test strip onsite; clean ice machine and fountain drink nozzles; physical facilities must be maintained in good repair: replace damaged ceiling tiles in the main stores, warewashing room and ice machine room; cabinets at the fountain machine observed to be absorbent, seal the cabinets with paint or a high-gloss paint; repair the walls beside the ice machine, damaged sheetrock observed; repair the wall behind the mop sink and manual warewashing sink. Peeling paint observed; no policy in place, guidance given to the manager onsite; an approved hand soap is needed at the front hand sink; discontinue serving the bagged ice until ice bags with the current owners information is on them; remove the rusted trash can that holds cat litter that is being stored in front of the manual warewashing sink, the manual warewashing sink must be easily accessible at all times, the manager states three work orders have been placed for the removal of the trash can, the bottom has rusted out and she is unable to move it; clean the cappuccino dispenser, debris buildup observed; clean the microwave at the front counter, buildup observed; the only hand sink behind the register was completely blocked by tobacco storage, storage shelf moved off the hand sink, hand sink needed near the manual warewashing sink; repair the leak under the three-compartment sink to the basin on the bin on the far right side; trash can needed near the front hand sink; repair the damaged coving in the restroom; replace the missing protective covering on the light shield directly above the ice machine; increase the weather strip at the side entries, daylight observed between the two doors; adjust the self closure at the restroom to ensure the door fully closes; reminder needed at the front hand sink; post health permit in a conspicuous location, permit hidden by other permits on the bulletin board.
■ ■ ■
Schlotzsky’s, 4601 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 19, 2022
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 15
Reasons for violations: replace the ice scoop racks, both racks at the ice machine and fountain machine in the drive-thru are rusted; soups being held at the steam table were not reheated properly, all soups tempted between 54-90 degrees F upon entry, tempted again about and hour later and the internal temperature only went up a few degrees, previously cooked food must be heated to 165 degrees F within 2 hours, no time stamps observed on the unit, soups removed and placed in the microwave to rapid heat. Managers state the hot-holding unit has not been working and they have to microwave the soup prior to serving to the customers, hot-holding units that do not work should be repaired and placed out of service. Do not use the unit until it is repaired to properly hot-hold the soups; repairs needed to the walk-in cooler door, the door does not fully close, the self closure must function properly to maintain the cold-holding units ambient temperature, all food in the walk-in cooler is borderline to warm, monitor and repair; repair or discontinue use of the soup hot wells, the units have not been working and several work orders have been placed for the repair of the unit; repairs needed to the make-table, make-table rollers missing, equipment must be in good repair for moving to clean; no hot or cold running water at the bakery hand sink, plumber called to make repairs; the physical facility must be maintained in good repair: replace the missing tile grout along the assembly line make tables, at the manual warewashing sink and at the ice machine, standing water and food debris observed; repair the wall behind the dry good storage near the mop sink; repair the ceiling tile and grid in the bakery; repair the damaged floor tile trim at the rear exit, coving missing and standing water observed; utility lines at the ceiling must be well sealed to prevent the entry of pest, seal utility lines in the following area: above the carbonator by the walk-in coolers, above the produce sink, around the vent hood, red utility line by the drive-thru and above the ice machine; no towels were stocked at the bakery hand sink, employee stated they ran out yesterday and she hasn’t had time to fill the dispenser up, manager stocked with disposable towels; bakery employee must not store personal bags and jackets on equipment or with cooking utensils, items removed and stored in the provided lockers; chemical sanitation buckets on the serving line must be stored properly, move the buckets away from food and single service items; expired permit posted for the public, renewal was sent to corporate.
■ ■ ■
Neches House, 406 Gobblers Knob Road, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 19, 2022
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 9
Reasons for violations: observed damaged sheetrock behind the warewashing machine, repeat; repair damaged floor tile near the ice machine, repeat; observed chipping paint on the cabinets, repeat; priority violations noted during current inspection; person in charge shall ensure chemical sanitation at warewashing machine is adequate; observed build-up on food contact surfaces of baking pans, repeat; observed food debris build-up in microwave; observed food debris in drawers and lower cabinet, general clean needed; warewashing machine dispensing high concentration of sodium hypochlorite, solution observed at 200 PPM, discontinue utilizing until repairs are made.
General comment: Facility waiting on bid for kitchen remodel.
■ ■ ■
HEB No. 617, 111 N. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Dec. 29, 2022
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 0
General comment: active managerial control demonstrated by each department leader for having no priority violations. Facility observed clean and in good repair. Current work order in place for a rusted beam in the meat department that is directly above the meat band saw.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.