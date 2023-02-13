2 prescribed burns being held today in national forests National Forests and Grasslands in Texas Feb 13, 2023 Feb 13, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas plan to conduct two prescribed burns today.■ The first burn unit is 2,350 acres in the Davy Crockett National Forest, north of Farm to Market Road 2781 and west of Forest Service Road 514.The purpose of the burn is to reduce fuel loading and improve wildlife habitat.South winds are expected. Smoke should not impact any major road ways. However, if smoke is present in the travel way, please reduce your speed and use your low headlight beams.For more information, call (936) 655-2299.■ A second burn area is 1,748 acres in the Angelina National Forest near Monterey Park, north of Zavalla, and Concord Church, east of Zavalla, in Angelina County.Smoke will impact areas around the prescribed burn, and long-range drift smoke may be present during and after ignition operations.Ground personnel will be operating in the area and smoke may impact visibility on local roads and highways near the burn unit.For more information, contact the Angelina Sabine Ranger District at (936) 897-1068 or (409) 625-1940 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Prescribed Burn Davy Crockett National Forest National Forests And Grasslands In Texas Physics Roads And Traffic Medicine Mechanics The Economy Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDeputies arrest two Lufkin men on meth, fentanyl charges after traffic stop on Atkinson DriveLufkin teen taken to Conroe hospital after wreck at King's RowCountry music star McCreery headlining UBank’s Good for Country concertGrand jury indicts man accused of sexually assaulting multiple young boysHead-on crash in Nacogdoches kills 2-year-old, injures 6 othersHarmony Hill pastor to retire after 50 years of serviceExpelled PCA student in juvenile detention center for reportedly bringing gun to schoolGrand jury indicts man accused of stealing ATM, equipmentGreen, Diedra Lee plead guilty in Diboll woman's deathMajor TxDOT construction projects moving forward in Lufkin District Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
