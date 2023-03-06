Officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas plan to conduct two prescribed burns today.
■ The first burn is in the Davy Crockett National Forest in Houston County. The proposed burn is three miles southwest of Kennard along Forest Service roads 514 and 590, and FM 2781. The burn area is 1,797 acres.
The purpose of the burn is to reduce fuel loading and improve wildlife habitat.
Winds are expected from the south and southwest.
Smoke should not impact any highways, but if motorists should encounter smoke, they should reduce their speed and use low beams. For questions, call (936) 655-2299.
■ A second burn is planned at Clarktown, south of Hemphill, in the Sabine National Forest. The proposed burn is 1,087 acres in Sabine County.
Winds are expected to be blowing from the southwest. Officials say smoke may be noticeable east of Hemphill.
Smoke will impact areas around the prescribed burn, officials say. Ground personnel will be operating in the area and smoke may impact visibility on local roads and highways near the burn unit.
Anyone with questions should call the Angelina Sabine Ranger District at (936) 897-1068 or (409) 625-1940.
U.S. Forest Service Prescribed Burn Tracker: Southern Region Prescribed Burn Accomplishment Tracker (arcgis.com).
