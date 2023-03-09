2 prescribed burns being held today in national forests National Forests and Grasslands in Texas Mar 9, 2023 Mar 9, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas plan to conduct two prescribed burns today.■ The first burn will be in the Sabine National Forest, in Sabine County. The burn unit is near Clarktown, south of Hemphill and FM 201. The burn area is 1,862 acres..Winds are expected to be blowing from the southwest. Officials say smoke may be noticeable east of Hemphill.Smoke will impact areas around the prescribed burn, officials say. Ground personnel will be operating in the area and smoke may impact visibility on local roads and highways near the burn unit.Anyone with questions should call the Angelina Sabine Ranger District at (936) 897-1068 or (409) 625-1940.■ The second burn is planned in the Davy Crockett National Forest in Houston County. The proposed burn is 3,037 acres east of FM 2781 and west of County Road 4625.The purpose of the burn is to reduce fuel loading and improve wildlife habitat.Winds are predicted to be from the south.Smoke should not impact any highways, but if motorists should encounter smoke, they should reduce their speed and use low beams. For questions, call (936) 655-2299.U.S. Forest Service Prescribed Burn Tracker: Southern Region Prescribed Burn Accomplishment Tracker (arcgis.com). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Prescribed Burns National Forests And Grasslands In Texas Medicine Roads And Traffic Physics Motor Vehicles Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLufkin woman charged with trying to run over man with Charger, chasing him with baseball batHudson school board member recovers district truck near Mexico border after thieves steal it from San Antonio hotelMcCreery's Good for Country show raises more than $30,000 for East Texas Food BankEast Texas woman tests survival skills on 'Naked and Afraid'POLICE REPORTS: Local authorities report 12 arrestsTrinity County authorities searching for missing 8-year-old girlCity of Lufkin rolls out new emergency alert systemNew TV series features 1 Way Diesel PerformanceZoning requests get nod from city councilCouple feels blessed to have been married 71 years Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
