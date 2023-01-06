2 prescribed burns being held today in national forests National Forests and Grasslands in Texas Jan 6, 2023 Jan 6, 2023 Updated 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas plan to conduct two prescribed burns today in the Angelina National Forest. Both burns will be in Jasper County.■ One burn area will be 1,513 acres along Trout Creek. The burn unit is northeast of state Highway 63 and rural route 255.■ The second burn area is 263 acres off state Highway 63 and rural route 255.Smoke will impact areas around the prescribed burns, and long-range drift smoke may be present during and after ignition operations.Ground personnel will be operating in the area and smoke may impact visibility on local roads and highways near the burn units.Anyone with questions should call the Angelina Sabine Ranger District at (936) 897-1068 or (409) 625-1940. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Burn Rural Route Personnel National Forest Angelina Sabine Ranger District Visibility Smoke Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWreck on Highway 103 leaves 15-year-old deadEric Thomas, Garrison native and one of world's best hurdlers, dies at 49Sunday marks new year, new era in Angelina CountyYoung leads Lufkin’s all-district performersDiboll ISD superintendent to resignFirst baby of 2023 born minutes after midnight on New Year’s DayPOLICE REPORTS: Lufkin man facing multiple charges following drug arrestMultiple events bring food, festive fun to ring in new yearBUSINESS ROUNDUP: Comings, goings and a relocation mark the Lufkin/Nacogdoches business sceneJurassic Empire opening Jan. 13 in Lufkin Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.