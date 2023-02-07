2 prescribed burns being held today in national forests National Forests and Grasslands in Texas Feb 7, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas plan to conduct two prescribed burns today in the Angelina National Forest.■ The first burn is 210 acres. Southeast winds are expected. Officials say drift smoke may be noticeable.■ The second burn area is 263 acres near Buck Creek in Jasper County.Southeast winds are expected. Officials say drift smoke may be noticable.For more information, contact the Angelina Sabine Ranger District at (936) 897-1068 or (409) 625-1940. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Prescribed Burns Meteorology Medicine Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan found not guilty by reason of insanity in mother’s 2021 stabbing deathParents of one of two SFA students who died in crash file $1 million lawsuit against 18-wheeler driver, trucking companyHealth district establishing hiring protocol, discusses ‘whistleblower’ lettersCrash report: 18-wheeler driver failed to yield right of way in accident that led to deaths of two SFA studentsMan found not guilty by reason of insanity in mother’s 2021 stabbing deathRichland Chambers white bass guide recounts surprise battleEmergency personnel responding to call about man being hit by trainWoman arrested on neglect allegations after child receives burns in hot waterHaywood pleads guilty to 2022 murderSelman discusses history, plans for the future Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.