Officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas plan to conduct two prescribed burns today.
■ The first burn will be in the Davy Crockett National Forest, in Trinity County. The burn unit is about five miles southeast of Apple Springs, along FM 2262 Forest Service roads 509 and 531. The burn area is 3,625 acres.
The purpose of the burn is to reduce fuel loading and improve wildlife habitat.
Winds are predicted to be from the southeast.
Smoke should not impact any highways, but if motorists should encounter smoke, they should reduce their speed and use low beams. For questions, call (936) 655-2299.
■ The second burn is planned in the Angelina National Forest. The proposed burn is 3,307 acres near the Five Fingers Recreation Area.
Winds are expected to be from the east/southeast. Smoke will impact areas around the prescribed burn. Officials say smoke drift smoke may be noticeable in Broaddus.
Smoke will impact areas around the prescribed burn, officials say. Ground personnel will be operating in the area and smoke may impact visibility on local roads and highways near the burn unit.
Anyone with questions should call the Angelina Sabine Ranger District at (936) 897-1068 or (409) 625-1940.
U.S. Forest Service Prescribed Burn Tracker: Southern Region Prescribed Burn Accomplishment Tracker (arcgis.com).
