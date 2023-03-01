2 prescribed burns being held today in national forests National Forests and Grasslands in Texas Mar 1, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas plan to conduct two prescribed burns today.■ The first burn is in the Davy Crockett National Forest in Houston County. The proposed burn is five miles southwest of Kennard along Forest Service roads 508 and 590. The burn area is 2,215 acres.The purpose of the burn is to reduce fuel loading and improve wildlife habitat.Winds are predicted to be blowing from the southwest, shifting to the south.Smoke should not impact any highways, but if motorists should encounter smoke, they should reduce their speed and use low beams. For questions, call (936) 655-2299.■ A second burn is planned at Six Mile in the Sabine National Forest. The proposed burn is 1,344 acres in Sabine County.Winds are expected to be blowing from the southwest. Officials say smoke may be noticeable in Hemphill.Anyone with questions should call the Angelina Sabine Ranger District at (936) 897-1068 or (409) 625-1940.U.S. Forest Service Prescribed Burn Tracker: Southern Region Prescribed Burn Accomplishment Tracker (arcgis.com). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Prescribed Burns National Forests And Grasslands In Texas Medicine Roads And Traffic Motor Vehicles Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFormer Lufkin police officer in Houston hospital after Saturday motorcycle crashHealth district board discusses vague agenda items, possible Open Meetings Act violationsBoard names Langston interim executive director of Museum of East TexasPOLICE REPORTS: Local authorities report 18 arrestsLufkin biker taken to out-of-town hospital with serious injury after two-vehicle crash Sunday on Old Union RoadDown Under dinner adventure goes further south for Huntington duoAs Texas booms, local governments — especially in small towns — struggle to find workersEllen Trout Zoo welcomes new lionBUSINESS ROUNDUP: MarTeres goes mobile with GrubHub launchPOLICE REPORTS: Police charge woman with public intoxication after she initiates physical altercation Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
