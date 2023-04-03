2 prescribed burns being held today in Sabine National Forest National Forests and Grasslands in Texas Apr 3, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas plan to conduct two prescribed burns today.■ The first burn will be in the Sabine National Forest, south of Hemphill near McLemore Hills. The burn area is 978 acres.Winds are predicted to be from the south. Smoke will impact areas around the burn and long-range drift smoke may be present. For questions, call (936) 897-1068 or (409) 625-1940.■ The second burn is planned in the Sabine National Forest. The proposed burn is 3,11 acres near Lakeview.Winds are blowing from the south and drift smoke make be noticable east of Hemphill. Smoke will impact areas around the burn. For questions, call (936) 897-1068 or (409) 625-1940.U.S. Forest Service Prescribed Burn Tracker: Southern Region Prescribed Burn Accomplishment Tracker (arcgis.com). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Prescribed Burn Medicine Meteorology Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice: Lufkin teen who led officers on high-speed chase resulting in rollover accident had mason jar full of weedLufkin man sentenced to 10 years probation for fatal shooting on Thanksgiving 2020Lufkin man dies in one-vehicle crash on Old Union RoadGrand jury no-bills Diboll man who drove 18-wheeler involved in wreck that killed two SFA studentsLufkin police officer wounds robber-turned-carjacker early Sunday morningCentral commemorates ’83 baseball title teamBoard votes to offer health district director's position to ChildressOdd Ball guests follow yellow brick road to support METPOLICE REPORTS: Local authorities report 13 arrestsKing of diamonds: Weathers inducted into Softball Hall of Fame Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
