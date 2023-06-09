RUSK — Texas celebrated the grand opening of a $200 million patient complex and administration building at Rusk State Hospital Wednesday as part of a $4 billion effort to overhaul the state’s mental health care system.

Appropriately, the celebration began and ended with tours highlighting what Sen. Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) called “the newest state-of-the-art mental health hospital in the United States.”

Josh Edwards’ email address is josh.edwards@dailysentinel.com.