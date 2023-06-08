EDITOR'S NOTE: Content warning: This story contains graphic descriptions of a hate crime. To view an accompanying video and take a survey on race in East Texas, visit texastribune.org/2023/06/07/james-byrd-death-texas-hate-crime-racism/.

JASPER — On a spring afternoon in May, Keith Adams and James Traylor sat on lawn chairs off of Huff Creek Road, a single-lane thoroughfare outside of Jasper’s city limits.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.