The following is a list of restaurant inspections performed by the Angelina County & Cities Health District.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
The Crawfish Shop, 2902 E. Denman Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: March 1
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 0
General comment: Active managerial control demonstrated by Brandy Perez by having no priority violations. Overall general cleanliness is fantastic. A few minor facility repairs needed but current work orders in place for repairs. Great job!
Kid’s Inc Learning Center, 2960 U.S. Highway 69 north, Lufkin
Date of inspection: March 2
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 0
Angelina County Jail, 2311 E. Lufkin Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: March 6
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 0
General comment: Active managerial control demonstrated by Angelina County Jail kitchen staff by having no priority violations. Overall physical facilities are clean and in good repair.
Mr. Ray’s Food Court, 1604 W. Frank St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: March 7
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 3
Reasons for violations: Employee must utilize the chemical test strips to verify the chemical sanitation is adequate, several sanitation buckets were not appropriately filled with chemical sanitation, buckets were emptied and properly filled with chlorine sanitation. Wiping cloths were not used on food contact surfaces at the time of inspection, no violation issued for toxicity. No trash can with a lid in the ladies restroom available for feminine waste. Corner trim throughout the kitchen must be repaired, plastic trim is chipping or missing at all corners, work order placed.
General comment: Active managerial control demonstrated by manager Tammy Price by having no priority violations. Overall general cleanliness is fantastic. Great job.
