The following is a list of restaurant inspections performed by the Angelina County & Cities Health District.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
Central Donut, 3744 U.S. Highway 69 north, Lufkin
Date of inspection: March 7
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 25
Reasons for violations: Priority violations noted during current inspection. The person in charge shall follow proper food handling procedures. No bodily fluid cleanup kit onsite for responding to vomiting and diarrheal events. Observed uncovered trays of kolaches in reach-in cooler and reach-in freezer. Food shall be covered to prevent contamination. Observed grocery bags stored on top of tray of kolaches in reach-in freezer. Do not store used grocery bags on top of food, corrected, food discarded. Observed unpackaged sausages taken out of their protective covering and placed directly into cardboard boxes in reach-in cooler and reach-in freezer. Discontinue reusing cardboard boxes as food storage, utilize adequate containers for food storage, corrected, food discarded. Observed food out of prescribed cold-holding temperature in reach-in cooler using calibrated thermometer, corrected, food out of prescribed cold holding temperature (41 degrees or below) discarded, bacterial growth and/or toxin production can occur if time/temperature control for safety food remains in the temperature “Danger Zone” of 41 to 135 degrees too long. Did not observe date-marking on working food containers in reach in cooler, ready-to eat, time/temperature control for safety food held in a food establishment for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed on the premises, sold or discarded when held at a temperature of 41ºF or less for a maximum of 7 days. No written procedures on maintained onsite for kolaches held under time/temperature control, trays not marked according to written procedures, no time and date stamp observed on food kolaches on tray, unable to verify how long kolaches were held in display at ambient temperature, corrected, food items discarded. Observed cardboard used to line shelves in reach-in cooler, nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment routinely exposed to splash or food debris are required to be constructed of nonabsorbent materials to facilitate cleaning, corrected, cardboard removed. Observed damaged tongs with tape around the handle. Observed cracked and broken containers, replace damaged/broken containers and utensils, equipment and utensils must be designed and constructed to be durable and capable of retaining their original characteristics so that such items can continue to fulfill their intended purpose for the duration of their life expectancy and to maintain their easy cleanability. Did not observe thermometers in reach-in coolers to facilitate routine monitoring of ambient temperature in units, the device must be clearly visible. No chemical sanitation onsite for warewashing, if the appropriate cleaning agents and sanitizers are not on hand at all times they may not be available when needed to clean and sanitize equipment and utensils. Reach-in cooler located in back area not maintaining food at proper temperature, employee stated they’ve had issues with reach-in cooler, observed leak in reach cooler, container placed on top shelf to catch the leaking water, refrigeration unit shall be capable of properly cooling or holding time/temperature control for safety foods at safe temperatures. Observed dirty parchment paper on trays with uncooked kolaches in reach-in cooler and reach-in freezer, parchment paper being reused per employee, single-service and single-use articles may not be reused, corrected, kolaches discarded. Observed blue shortening bags stored on top of drying rack, discontinue reusing bags. Observed old labels on containers, remove old labels from all food holding containers when warewashing, the objective of cleaning focuses on the need to remove organic matter from food contact surfaces so that sanitization can occur and to remove soil from nonfood contact surfaces so that pathogenic microorganisms will not be allowed to accumulate. Observed food debris and dust buildup on top of oven, observed accumulation of food debris and dirt on bottom shelves of food prep tables, observed accumulation of dust and food debris on top of coffee machine and front surfaces, observed accumulation of dirt and food debris on shelving in back area, general clean needed on surfaces to remove soil from nonfood contact surfaces so that pathogenic microorganisms will not be allowed to accumulate and insects and rodents will not be attracted. Observed dirt and food debris in reach-in cooler located in back area, observed black buildup on fans in reach-in cooler, observed dirt and food debris in reach-in freezer in back area, equipment used for time/temperature control for safety foods should be cleaned as needed throughout the day but must be cleaned no less than every four hours to prevent the growth of microorganisms on those surfaces. Observed encrusted deposits and buildup in oven, general clean needed. Observed paper bags stored on the floor near hand sink, discontinue storing single-service items on the floor, items shall be properly stored and protected to prevent from possible contamination. Observed paper towels stored in toilet room, discontinue storing single-service items in toilet room, items shall be properly stored and protected to prevent from possible contamination. Observed disposable coffee stirrers/straws stored in an open container, single service and single use articles shall be kept in the original protective package or stored by using other means that afford protection from contamination until used. Trash can shall be conveniently located near handsink, waste receptacles at handwashing sinks are required for the collection of disposable towels. Observed cellphone, remote control and other miscellaneous personal items in food prep areas and throughout facility, designate an area for all employee personal items because employees could introduce pathogens to food by hand-to-mouth-to-food contact and because street clothing and personal belongings carry contaminants, areas designated to accommodate employees’ personal needs must be carefully located. Observed food debris, dust, dirt and accumulation of debris in food prep areas. Observed dust accumulation on walls, observed food debris and dirt underneath equipment, observed accumulation of dirt on floors in toilet room, general clean of facility needed on implementation of cleaning schedule, a regular cleaning schedule should be established and followed to maintain the facility in a clean and sanitary manner.
Subway No. 17895, 1607 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: March 8
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 14
Reasons for violations: Outer openings of a food establishment shall be protected against the entry of pests with solid self-closing tight-fitting doors, observed gaps along the sides and bottom of door at the rear, no daylight from outside should be observed, repeat. Food employees are not allowed to have jewelry other than a smooth wedding band, employee removed the watch and rings, corrected onsite. No certified food manager card is posted by the health permit, certification required to be posted, manager onsite found a food manager certification and posted it next to the health permit. Meat cold-holding unit at the serving line is not maintaining food at 41F or below, meat held overnight was discarded, facility to utilize time as a public health control unit a technician can make repairs. Several damaged storage containers were observed to have cracks and chipping, discontinue use of those containers. Remove all paper notes from coolers and prep surfaces, surfaces must be smooth, nonabsorbent and easily cleanable. Chemical test strips must be utilized to verify chemical sanitation is adequate at the three-compartment sink, inspector used a chemical test strip to verify no chemical sanitation was in the third bay of the sink for proper sanitation of utensils and equipment, employee verified the chemical bucket was empty, water was drained and filled with an appropriate chemical sanitation and verified with a chemical test strip, corrected onsite. Cutting boards on the serving line observed to have several large pits with a black substance inside those pits, replace or resurface cutting boards so they can be cleaned and sanitized. The ice machine in the rear of the building was observed to have a black buildup on the ice shield, discontinue use of the ice machine until properly cleaned. Chemical test strip used to verify no chemical sanitation was available in the third bay of the three-compartment sink, bulk container of chemical sanitation was empty, utensils and equipment stored drying must be washed again and then sanitized according to code, equipment and utensils were removed to be washed and sanitized, corrected onsite. Knives must be fully dried prior to storage, knives are being stored in a container that has a green-tinted slime in the bottom of the container, knives and container were removed to the three-compartment sink to be washed, corrected onsite. Utensils must be fully dried prior to storage, utensils are being stored in a container that has water in the bottom of the container, utensils and container were removed to the three-compartment sink to be washed, corrected onsite. Dumpster lids must stay closed to prevent the entry of pest, lids observed open upon entry with boxes overflowing, consider breaking the boxes down to allow for more storage in the dumpster so the lids can be maintained closed. The physical facility must be maintained in good repair, repair damaged door frame at rear exit, door frame must be smooth and easily cleanable, rust observed. Replace damaged floor tiles along the prep line and under the three-compartment sink, damaged or missing floor tiles were observed. General clean of the designated hand sink required, ensure employees are only using the sink for hand washing, one pickle was observed in the bottom of the sink and tomato sauce observed on the sides, employees were not observed misusing the sink at the time of inspection, corrected onsite, employee instructed to clean the sink, corrected onsite.
Brookshire Brothers Express No. 113, 15284 U.S. Highway 69 north, Pollok
Date of inspection: March 8
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 15
Reasons for violations: Priority violations noted during current inspection. The person in charge shall ensure employees are following proper food-handling procedures. No first aid kit onsite, first aid kit needed. Food manager certification shall be posted in a location that is clearly visible to consumers. Observed working food containers without labeling in make-table. Observed food out of prescribed hot-holding temperature in deli display cabinet utilizing calibrated thermometer, food was out of temperature for less than four hours, employee rapidly reheated food to 165 degrees, bacterial growth and/or toxin production can occur if time/temperature control for safety food remains in the temperature “danger zone” of 41 to 135 degrees too long. Observed food out of prescribed cold-holding temperature in display cabinet utilizing calibrated thermometer, food was out of temperature for more than four hours, corrected, food discarded, bacterial growth and/or toxin production can occur if time/temperature control for safety food remains in the temperature “danger zone” of 41 to 135 degrees too long. Observed a box of pork sausage and cooked eggs in walk-in cooler without date-marking, observed a box of burgers, container of pulled pork and jalapeño poppers in make-table without date marking, observed deli express sandwiches and burritos in cold holding display cabinet without date marking, corrected, food was voluntarily discarded, food shall be discarded if it is in a container that does not bear a date, ready-to eat, time/temperature control for safety, food held in a food establishment for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed on the premises, sold or discarded when held at a temperature of 41ºF or less for a maximum of seven days, observed food in cold holding display cabinet and make table that exceeds seven days, observed containers of packaged meat that exceeded seven days, employee stated she was told to use it, corrected, employee removed and discarded food. Observed rusted grinder plates, replace rusted equipment. Observed absorbent paper liners in make-table shelving, corrected, employee removed paper liner. Observed wooden shelf in meat prep room, observed cardboard to line shelving in produce/prep room, nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment routinely exposed to splash or food debris are required to be constructed of nonabsorbent materials to facilitate cleaning. Merchandiser unit utilized for hot/cold holding foods not maintaining adequate holding temperature, discontinue using until repairs are made. Hot food display cabinet in deli not maintaining temperature, four light bulbs are out, replace bulbs, temperature was raised to increase temperature, adequate hot or cold holding equipment with enough capacity to meet the heating and cooling demands of the operation shall be provided. Observed dirty can opener. Observed encrusted deposits on wire racks held in shelving with clean items, corrected, employee moved to warewashing area. Handwashing reminder needed in men’s toilet room. Observed food debris and dirty buildup under cabinets where soft drink station is located, general clean needed.
General comment: Water hose leaking in meat prep system room. Check under cabinets where boxes of soft drink syrup is held — possible leak. Provide better separation of food that has to be scanned out and food that is utilized in the deli in walk-in cooler.
