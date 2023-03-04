The following is a list of restaurant inspections performed by the Angelina County & Cities Health District.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
Crown Colony Country Club, 900 Crown Colony Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 7
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 2
Reasons for violations: Drawer cooler at the prep line not functioning properly at the time of inspection, cooler ambient temperature holding at 50F per the internal thermometer. All food was greater than 41F. Employees discarded all food and a service ticket was placed. Manager on site stated they have had a technician out previously to repair the unit by replacing the freon. Repairs required to the leak in the system. If the leak is not fixed you will continue to have cold-holding issues. Salad make-table at the prep line was not functioning properly at the time of inspection. The manager states the unit was recently replaced. The unit was set to 37 F but had an ambient temperature of 54 F. All food was discarded and work order was placed with the company who provided the unit. Consider implementing a cold-holding unit check list to monitor cold-holding temperatures. Numerically label each unit.
General comment: Active managerial control demonstrated by manager Angie Reece and staff by having no priority violations. Overall general cleanliness and facility repair are fantastic! All previous violations were corrected. Great job!
Dairy Queen No. 14024, 202 N. Temple Drive, Diboll
Date of inspection: Feb. 8
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 28
Reasons for violations: Rusted shelving observed in the walk-in cooler. Shelving appears to have been spray painted but the repair did not last. Rust and chipping paint observed on all shelving in the walk-in cooler. Rust and chipping paint may cause a physical contamination if not taken care of, repeat x2; replace the rusted ice scoop storage rack. Discontinue use of the storage rack until rust is removed or storage container is replaced. Repair or replace the rack on the fountain station near the drive-thru window; physical facilities must be maintained in good repair: several ceiling tile in the food prep area and in the dining room are damaged and in need of repair, repeat; replace in ceiling tile the is no longer vinyl coated and exposing insulation, repeat; reattach all ceiling tiles in the fry area that are no longer attached to the tile grid, repeat; repair the self closure at the rear exit, closure is not attached to the door. Doors must fully fully close to prevent the entry of pests, repeat; increase the weather strip at the rear exit, daylight observed along the bottom of the door, doors must be tight fitting to prevent the entry of pests, repeat; utility lines leading into the ceiling must be sealed to prevent the entry of pests, several areas of concern shown to the manager on site, areas of concern are in the prep area, grill line and rear of the building; replace all damaged containers that are cracked or damaged, several storage containers observed damaged or discolored (clear containers damaged and a few have an orange tint — white containers that are no longer white); walk-in freezer observed to have significant condensation coming from the bottom of the door; evaporator coil inside the unit has ice build up with a ticking noise, the ice build up may be effecting the fans; walk-in freezer has a significant ice buildup that has overflown onto the shelving and floor in the walk-in freezer; walk-in freezer door frame frame smooth easily cleanable and non absorbent. FRP is not fully attached to the wooden frame; gasket of the walk-in freezer must function according the the manufacturer’s instructions, gaskets are not preventing the air from entering the unit while the door is closed; repair or replace the gasket at the Blizzard station, gasket is not fully attached. If repairs aren’t made you may have cold-holding issues at that station in the near future; utensils stored at the Blizzard station must be stored in a clean container, utensils must be fully air-dried prior to storage, containers and utensils were removed to be washed, verify night shift crew is following all appropriate cleaning procedures to allow the utensils to fully dry prior to storage; no trash can was conveniently located near the only hand sink, trash cans are required to be conveniently located near the hand sinks for disposal of the paper towel used to turn the water off, manager on site moved an empty bucket near the hand sink for disposal of the towel, corrected on site; repair the damaged coving in the following areas: near the ice machine, along the wall behind the ice machine, mop sink and manual warewashing sink; behind the fryers and grill in the main prep kitchen; along the wall beside the grill; repairs needed at the men’s restroom door, the door does not fully close and light is observed at the top.
General comment: active managerial control demonstrated by manager Jamarkus Brooks by having no priority violations. Overall general cleanliness is really good. The physical facility is in need of repair. Corporate states a remodel is coming to the facility but no date has been set. When the facility is remodeled the facility repairs noted during the routine inspection must be addressed.
Lufkin Fish Camp/Tia Juanita’s Fish Camp, 3102 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 7
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 39
Reasons for violations: repairs needed at walk-in cooler. Ice buildup observed in the freezer on shelving and food containers, repeat; water observed on the floor in the second walk-in cooler, repeat; observed damaged gasket around door in make-tables and hot-holding cabinet; observed damaged lids on make-tables. Not opening and closing properly; observed standing water in salad reach-in cooler, repairs needed; observed ice buildup and standing water in salad dressing make-table, repairs needed; observed water flowing from the top of large ice machine, employee stated issues with ice machine and technician being called out; observed damaged flooring/flap when entering walk-in cooler No. 2, proper maintenance of equipment to manufacturer specifications helps ensure it will continue to operate as designed; clean the walls in the walk-in cooler, repeat; general clean of the shelving in the walk-in cooler, repeat; general clean needed inside the reach-in warmer, repeat; general clean needed inside the make-table along the prep line, repeat; observed containers that went through manual warewashing with previous labels, remove old labels when warewashing; observed residue on large bulk containers of chips and dry ingredients, clean bulk containers after each use; observed dust buildup on fans in walk-in coolers; observed food buildup and encrusted deposits in ovens, general clean needed; priority violations noted during inspection; the person in charge shall ensure employees are following proper food handling procedures; no date observed on shellstock tags on when the last shellstock is sold or served; shellstock tags are stored in a box, shellstock tags shall be maintained in chronological order, accurate records that are maintained in a manner that allows them to be readily matched to each lot of shellstock provide the principal mechanism for tracing shellstock to its original source, if an outbreak occurs, regulatory authorities must move quickly to close affected growing areas or take other appropriate actions to prevent further illnesses, records must be kept for 90 days to allow time for hepatitis A virus infections, which have an incubation period that is significantly longer than other shellfish-borne diseases, to come to light; observed bread stored on same shelf with raw fish in make-table, corrected: fish moved to bottom shelf; it is important to separate foods in a ready-to-eat form from raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding and display to prevent them from becoming contaminated by pathogens that may be present in or on the raw animal foods; observed working containers stacked on top of lettuce in make-table No. 3, protective covering is needed when stacking to prevent cross contamination, corrected, food discarded; observed debris in seasoning containers in dry storage area without lids; food shall be covered to prevent contamination, corrected, food discarded; observed uncovered potato salad in salad reach-in cooler, potato salad observed with water from leak in reach-in cooler, corrected, food discarded; observed wiping cloths on food prep surfaces and inside cold-holding equipment, wiping cloths shall be stored in sanitation buckets between uses, corrected, wiping cloths moved to sanitation bucket; observed wet-wiping cloth buckets stored on floor, corrected, wiping cloth buckets moved off floor; observed shrimp being thawed out improperly in food prep sink, food shall be thawed out as prescribed by the code, corrected, employee filled sink with running water to thaw out properly, improper thawing provides an opportunity for surviving bacteria to grow to harmful numbers and/or produce toxins, if the food is then refrozen, significant numbers of bacteria and/or all preformed toxins are preserved; observed food out of prescribed hot-holding temperature in steam tables, food was held less than two hours reheated to 165 degrees, corrected, food rapidly reheated to prescribed temperature, bacterial growth and/or toxin production can occur if time/temperature control for safety food remains in the temperature “Danger Zone” of 41 to 135 degrees too long; observed food out of prescribed cold-holding temperature in salad dressing make-table, corrected, food discarded, bacterial growth and/or toxin production can occur if time/temperature control for safety food remains in the temperature “Danger Zone” of 41 to 135 degrees too long; no thermometer located in warming cabinet and cold holding equipment, a permanent temperature measuring device is required in any unit storing time/temperature control for safety food because of the potential growth of pathogenic microorganisms should the temperature of the unit exceed code requirements; salad dressing make-table not maintaining adequate ambient temperature, the ability of equipment to cool, heat and maintain time/temperature control for safety foods at code-required temperatures is critical to food safety; observed single-service items (disposable containers) stored on the floor in back building dry storage area, corrected, items moved off the floor, clean equipment and multi-use utensils which have been cleaned and sanitized, laundered linens and single-service and single-use articles can become contaminated before their intended use in a variety of ways such as through water leakage, pest infestation or other insanitary condition; observed food debris in handwashing sink in warewashing area, facilities must be maintained in a condition that promotes handwashing and restricted for that use; observed nonfunctional equipment and litter in dumpster area, since refuse areas may attract and harbor insects and pests, as well as create a public health nuisance, particular attention must be paid to the maintenance of the refuse facilities and area; observed gaps at the bottom of exit door near walk-in cooler, doors shall be tight fitting, the presence of insects and rodents is minimized by protecting outer openings to the food establishment; observed trash and food debris behind and under equipment in kitchen area; observed dirt buildup in dry storage food area; observed food debris on walls and ceiling tiles in food prep area, cleaning of the physical facilities is an important measure in ensuring the protection and sanitary preparation of food, a regular cleaning schedule should be established and followed to maintain the facility in a clean and sanitary manner, primary cleaning should be done at times when foods are in protected storage and when food is not being served or prepared; observed quaternary chemical sanitation in wet-wiping cloth buckets at 400 PPM, sanitizer solution has a higher concentration than prescribed, large concentrations of sanitizer can be harmful because residues of the materials remain, corrected, employee adjusted chemical sanitation solutions.
General comment: Work order placed on handwashing sink. Replace ceiling tile in warewashing area.
