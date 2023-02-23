Officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas plan to conduct several prescribed burns today.
■ A prescribed burn in the Angelina National Forest will be in the SFA Experimental Forest in Nacogdoches County. The proposed burn is 281 acres.
North winds are expected to shift from the northeast and northwest. Officials smoke will impact areas around the prescribed burn, and long-range drift smoke may be present during and after ignition operations. Smoke may be noticable in Lufkin.
For more information, contact the Angelina Sabine Ranger District at (936) 897-1068 or (409) 625-1940.
■ One burn will be in the Davy Crockett National Forest. The burn unit is in Trinity County, three-fourths of a mile north of FM 358 along Forest Service Road 502 and Elmer Smith Road.
The proposed burn is 1,780 acres. The purpose of the burn is to reduce fuel loading and improve wildlife habitat.
Winds are expected to be from the north, switching to northeast winds later in the day. Officials say smoke should not impact any major road ways.
Anyone with questions should call (936) 655-2299.
■ A third prescribed burn in the Sabine National Forest will be in the Boles Field Recreational Area in Shelby County. The proposed burn is 2,902 acres.
Winds are expected to be from the north. Officials smoke will impact areas around the prescribed burn, and long-range drift smoke may be present during and after ignition operations around Shelbyville.
For more information, contact the Angelina Sabine Ranger District at (936) 897-1068 or (409) 625-1940.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.